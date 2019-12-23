Busy time? Tasty deli lean roast beef, washed, ready-to-eat salad, reduced-fat dressing and canned premium small white beans make preparing this dinner a breeze.
Make this quick dinner with the help of the deli department. Roast beef, shiitake mushrooms and fresh thyme make a modern version of hash. It takes only 20 minutes to make. The hash keeps well. Make double if you have time.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1/2 pound red potatoes, 1/4 pound shiitake mushrooms, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat mixed salad, 1 red onion, 1 small bunch fresh thyme or jar of dried thyme, 1 small package pine nuts, 3/4 pound lean deli roast beef, 1 can sweet pimentos, 1 container no-salt-added chicken broth and 1 small can navy beans. Staples: olive oil, flour, reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing, salt and black peppercorns.
Roast Beef Hash
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1/2 pound red potatoes, washed, unpeeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1 cup sliced red onion
- 1/4 pound shiitake mushrooms, diced (about 2 cups)
- 2 tablespoons pine nuts
- 3/4 pound lean roast beef, cut into 1-inch cubes (see note)
- 1 cup canned sweet pimento, drained and sliced
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme (see note)
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1 cup fat free, no-salt-added chicken broth
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Note: If buying roast beef from the deli, ask that it be cut in thick slices. It will be easier to make cubes this way.
I prefer using fresh herbs, but dried will work well in the recipe. Make sure the bottle is less than six months old.
Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over high heat. Add potatoes. Sauté 5 minutes, tossing potatoes to turn them. Add onion and mushrooms and sauté 10 minutes. Toss after 5 minutes. Add pine nuts, roast beef, pimentos and thyme and toss for 2 minutes. Push ingredients to the sides of the skillet leaving a hole in the center. Add the flour and then broth and stir until sauce thickens. Toss with the ingredients. The sauce will lightly bind the hash together. Add salt and pepper to taste. Remove thyme sprigs and serve.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 535 calories (30% from fat), 17.8 g fat (4.3 g saturated, 7 g monounsaturated), 134 mg cholesterol, 56.8 g protein, 38.3 g carbohydrates, 6.3 g fiber, 190 mg sodium.
White Bean and Green Salad
- 1/2 bag washed, ready-to-eat mixed salad
- 1/2 cup canned, reduced-sodium navy beans, rinsed and drained (see note)
- 2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar salad dressing
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Note: Any type of canned beans can be used in the salad.
Toss salad and beans with dressing and add salt and pepper to taste.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 101 calories (14% from fat), 1.5 g fat (0.2 g saturated, 0.4 g monounsaturated), 1 mg cholesterol, 6.2 g protein, 17.2 g carbohydrates, 5.4 g fiber, 17 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
