Fried rice needs to be crisp and flavorful. That’s the key to this pork fried rice. Chinese restaurants use special equipment to get their woks very hot. For home cooking, add the ingredients and let them sit for one or two minutes before tossing. This allows the wok to return to a high heat after the cold food has been added.
This is a perfect dish for leftover rice and meat. In fact, cold rice makes better fried rice.
For easy stir-frying, place all of the prepared ingredients on a cutting board or plate in order of use. You won’t have to look at the recipe once you start to cook.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 package microwaveable brown rice, 3/4 pound pork tenderloin, 1 small bottle low-sodium soy sauce, 1 small bottle hoisin sauce, 1 package frozen peas, 1 head bok choy and 1 bunch scallions. Staples: canola oil, onion, garlic egg, salt and black peppercorns.
Pork Fried Rice
- Microwaveable brown rice to measure 1-1/2 cups
- 3/4 pound pork tenderloin,
- 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons hoisin sauce
- 2 tablespoons water
- 4 teaspoons canola oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, sliced (2 cups)
- 4 medium garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 cup frozen petite peas
- 4 cups sliced bok choy
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 6 scallions, sliced (about 1-1/2 cups)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Microwave brown rice according to package instructions. Measure 1-1/2 cups and set aside. Save any extra rice for another meal.
Remove visible fat from pork and cut into 1/2-inch pieces. Mix soy sauce, hoisin sauce and water together in a bowl and add pork to marinate while preparing other ingredients.
Heat oil in a wok or large skillet over high heat. When smoking, remove pork from sauce, reserving the sauce. Add pork to the work and stir fry 2 to three minutes. Remove pork to a plate. Add rice and onion. Toss for 2 minutes. Add garlic, peas, and bok choy. Toss 1 minute. Make a hole by pushing the rice mixture aside. Add the egg and scramble.
When cooked, mix it into the rice mixture. Add reserved sauce and mix well. Return meat and stir fry about 1 minute. Sprinkle scallions on top along with salt and pepper to taste.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutritional information per serving: 669 calories (24 percent from fat), 18.1 g fat (3.3 g saturated, 8.8 g monounsaturated), 201 mg cholesterol, 52.2 g protein, 75 g carbohydrates, 10.2 g fiber, 1394 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
