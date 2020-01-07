Doctor up rotisserie chicken for this quick Italian meal.
Penne Puttanesca is a traditional Italian dish. The zesty tomato sauce is flavored with capers. Anchovy fillets add a special depth of flavor to the sauce. They melt to a paste when sautéed in this recipe. Penne is a quill-shaped short-cut pasta that holds this sauce well.
Roasted chicken cut into cubs can be found in the meat section of the supermarket. It’s perfect for quick dinners. Any type of leftover meat can be used in this recipe.
A washed, ready-to-eat Italian-style salad with added fresh basil completes the meal.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat Italian-style salad, 1 small package basil, 1 small package penne pasta, olive oil spray, 1 small tin anchovy fillets, 1/2 pound roasted chicken breast, 1 small bottle capers, 1 small bottle/can low-sodium tomato sauce and 1 small piece Parmesan cheese. Staples: reduced-fat salad dressing, garlic, salt and black peppercorns.
Penne Puttanesca
- 1/4 pound penne pasta (about 2 cups)
- Olive oil spray
- 3 medium garlic cloves, crushed
- 4 anchovy fillets, rinsed under cold water or 1 teaspoon anchovy paste
- 1/2 pound cooked or roasted chicken breast, skin removed (cut into small cubes)
- 1 cup bottled, low-sodium tomato sauce
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 tablespoons drained capers,
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Note: Any type of short cut pasta such as fusilli (corkscrew) can be used. Anchovy paste comes in a tube and can be used instead of anchovy fillets.
Bring a large pot filled with 3 to 4 quarts of water to a boil. Add penne and cook 10 minutes or according to package instructions.
Meanwhile, heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add garlic and anchovies and saute about 30 seconds, without browning the garlic. Mash the anchovy fillets with the spoon as they cook. They will melt into a paste. Add chicken, tomato sauce, water and capers. Blend well. Simmer 2 minutes.
Drain pasta and add to skillet. Toss to coat pasta with sauce. Remove from heat. Add salt and pepper to taste and sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 466 calories (17 percent from fat) 8.7 g fat (2.2 g saturated, 3.2 g monounsaturated), 107 mg cholesterol, 45.0 g protein, 53.9 g carbohydrates, 4.1 g fiber, 959 mg sodium.
Italian Salad
- 5 cups washed, ready-to-eat Italian-style salad
- 1 cup fresh basil, washed
- 2 tablespoons low fat Italian dressing
Place salad and basil in a bowl and add dressing. Toss well.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 34 calories (14 percent from fat) 0.5 g fat (0.1 g saturated, 0.4 g monounsaturated), 1 mg cholesterol, 1.9 g protein, 4.9 g carbohydrates, 2.7 g fiber, 15 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.