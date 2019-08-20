Gather the best summer vegetables for this tasty penne pasta dish.
The sauce is filled with eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers and ripe tomatoes and finished with a little cream. If you can’t find really fresh, ripe tomatoes, use good-quality canned plum tomatoes.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 small eggplant, 1 small zucchini, 1 small red bell pepper, 1 small green bell pepper, 1 small jar minced garlic, 8 plum tomatoes, 1 container heavy cream, 1 package penne pasta, 1 small bunch fresh basil, 1 small package broken walnuts and 1 small piece Parmesan cheese. Staples: olive oil, onion, salt and black peppercorns.
Summer Harvest Penne Pasta
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 2 cups sliced onion
- 1 cup eggplant cubes about 1/2 inch (with skin)
- 1-1/2 cups zucchini cubes about 1/2 inch
- 1/2 cup sliced red bell pepper (see notes)
- 1/2 cup sliced green bell pepper(see notes)
- 3 teaspoons minced garlic (see notes)
- 1-1/2 cups quartered plum tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons heavy cream
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 pound penne pasta (about 1-1/2 cups) (see notes)
- 1/2 cup broken walnuts
- 1/2 cup fresh basil torn into small pieces
- 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Place a large pot filled with water for the pasta on to boil.
Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté 2 to 3 minutes. Add the eggplant, zucchini, red and green bell peppers. Sauté 5 minutes. Add the garlic and tomatoes and continue to cook 5 minutes. Add the cream and salt and pepper to taste. Blend well.
When the water comes to a boil, add the penne and boil 10 minutes. It should be cooked through but firm. Drain and divide between two dinner plates. Spoon the sauce over the pasta and sprinkle with walnuts, basil and parmesan cheese.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 657 calories (45% from fat), 33 g fat (7.1 g saturated, 9.2 g monounsaturated), 25 mg cholesterol, 23.3 g protein, 74 g carbohydrates, 10.9 g fiber, 212 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.