Here’s a way to spice up your Father’s Day burgers using Moroccan-style spices. Ground cumin, ground cinnamon, fresh mint and parsley may seem unusual additions to burgers, but they add an intriguing flavor to them.
Ground spices can lose they’re flavor after a few months. If yours, look grey or have lost their aroma, it’s time for new ones.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 carton plain nonfat yogurt, 1 bunch fresh mint, 1 bunch fresh parsley, 1 cucumber, 2 plum tomatoes, 1 bottle ground cumin, 1 bottle ground cinnamon, 3/4 pound ground 95% lean beef, 1 package frozen chopped onion and 1 package whole wheat burger rolls. Staples: Olive oil, salt, black peppercorns
Moroccan Beef Burgers
- 1/4 cup plain nonfat yogurt
- 2 tablespoons fresh mint, divided use
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, divided use
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin, divided use
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 3/4 pound ground 95% lean beef
- 1/2 cup fresh or frozen chopped onion
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 tablespoon olive oil or canola oil
- 2 whole wheat burger rolls (or your choice)
Mix yogurt with 1 tablespoon mint, 1 tablespoon parsley, 1/2 teaspoon cumin and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon together and set aside.
In a large bowl, mix beef, the remaining 1 tablespoon mint, 1 tablespoon parsley, 1/2 teaspoon cumin and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon. Mix in onion, salt and black pepper. Form into 2 patties about 4 inches in diameter and 1/2 inch thick.
Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add burgers. Sauté 5 minutes. Turn burgers over and sauté 5 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 160 degrees F. Place each burger on the bottom half of the hamburger roll and spoon yogurt sauce on top. Close with the top half of the roll.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 435 calories (30% from fat), 14.5 g fat (4.7 g saturated, 5.6 g monounsaturated), 109 mg cholesterol, 42.8 g protein, 30.0 g carbohydrates, 5.3 g fiber, 277 mg sodium.
Cucumber Tomato Salad
- 1 cup sliced cucumber
- 1 cup diced plum tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Serve sliced cucumbers topped with diced tomatoes. Drizzle olive oil on top. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 83 calories (76% from fat), 7.0 g fat (1.0 g saturated, 3.3 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 1.1 g protein, 4.8 g carbohydrates, 1.5 g fiber, 6 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
