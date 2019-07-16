France celebrated Bastille Day this past Sunday, but it’s not too late to celebrate with this light dish.
Pan-fried sole and mushroom drizzled with a butter sauce is a typical French country-style recipe. The simple dish is a great way to serve fresh fish. A meuniere is a miller’s wife, and literally translated the dish means cooked the way a miller’s wife cooks.
Small red potatoes and green beans complement the sole. The recipe can be cooked in the microwave or sautéed. I have given a recipe for both.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound sole fillet, 1/4 pound sliced baby bello mushrooms, 1 small bunch parsley, 1 small bunch chives, 3/4 pound red potatoes, 1/2 pound green beans, 2 lemons and 1 can olive oil spray. Staples: flour, olive oil, butter, salt and black peppercorns.
Sole Meuniere (Pan-Fried Sole with Nut-Brown Butter and Mushrooms)
- 3/4 pound sole fillet (see note)
- 1/4 cup flour
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Olive oil spray
- 1/4 pound sliced baby bello mushrooms (about 1-1/2 cups) or mushrooms of your choice
- 1-1/2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley
Rinse sole and pat dry with a paper towel. Mix flour with salt and pepper to taste. Dip sole fillets into flour making sure both sides are completely covered. Shake off any excess.
Heat a nonstick skillet large enough to hold fish in one layer on medium-high heat. Spray with olive oil spray. Add sole and sauté for 2 minutes and turn. Sauté second side 2 minutes. Remove to a plate.
Turn the heat to high, spray skillet with olive oil spray and add the mushrooms. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Saute until they start to shrivel, about 1 minute. Spoon the mushrooms over the sole. Add the butter to the skillet and saute until it just starts to turn brown. Pour over the mushrooms. Sprinkle parsley on top.
Note: Fillets from any flat fish can be used such as flounder, trout or snapper. Add to the cooking time for a thicker fish. Count 10 minutes cooking time for a 1-inch thick fillet.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 320 calories (37% from fat), 13.2 g fat (6.1 g saturated, 4.3 g monounsaturated), 107 mg cholesterol, 35.5 g protein, 14.4 g carbohydrates, 1.1 g fiber, 231 mg sodium.
Lemon Potatoes and Beans
- 3/4 pound red potatoes (about 2-3/4 cups cubed)
- 1/2 pound green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces (about 2 cups)
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon chopped chives
Wash potatoes, do not peel, cut into 1-inch cubes and place in a saucepan. Fill the pan with cold water to cover the potatoes. Cover and bring to a boil. Boil 10 minutes, add the beans and continue to boil 5 minutes or until potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes.
Mix olive oil and lemon juice together. Add salt and pepper to taste. When potatoes and beans are done, place in a serving bowl and pour lemon sauce over them. Sprinkle chives on top.
Microwave method: Place potatoes in a microwave-safe bowl and cover with a plate or paper towel. Microwave on high 3 minutes. Add the beans and continue to microwave on high 2 minutes. Mix olive oil and lemon juice together. Add salt and pepper to taste. Toss potatoes with the lemon juice sauce. Sprinkle chives on top.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 196 calories (23% from fat), 5 g fat (0.8 g saturated, 2.2 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 5.3 g protein, 35.4 g carbohydrates, 5.8 g fiber, 39 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.