Caesar salad is one of America’s most popular comfort foods. A
dding grilled shrimp and walnuts turns it into a complete dinner. The crisp lettuce and smooth, tangy dressing provide an enjoyable, mouth-watering combination.
The walnuts are grilled for a couple of minutes. This intensifies their flavor.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 small package walnut halves, 3/4 pound shelled shrimp, 1 head romaine lettuce, 1 bottle Caesar dressing, 1 small piece Parmesan cheese and 1 package whole wheat pita bread. Staples: vegetable oil spray, black peppercorns.
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
- Vegetable oil spray
- 1/4 cup walnut halves (pecans or almonds can also be used)
- 3/4 pound shelled large shrimp
- 6 cups washed, ready-to-eat Romaine lettuce
- 2 tablespoons Caesar dressing
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 whole wheat pita breads
Heat a stovetop grill and spray with vegetable oil spray. Add walnuts and grill 1 minute, turn and grill 1 minute. Watch to make sure they do not burn. Remove and set aside.
Add the shrimp and grill 2 minutes turn over and grill 2 minutes. They should be pink. Grill a little longer if needed.
Break the lettuce into bite-size pieces and place in a large bowl. Add the walnuts, shrimp and dressing to the bowl. Toss well. Divide between 2 dinner plates and sprinkle Parmesan on top. Add pepper to taste. Warm pita breads in a toaster oven and serve with salad.
Note: The shrimp and nuts can be sautéed in a skillet instead of a stove-top grill.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 575 calories (41% from fat), 26 g fat (4.2 g saturated, 4.9 g monounsaturated), 302 mg cholesterol, 49.3 g protein, 43.8 g carbohydrates, 8.8 g fiber, 800 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
