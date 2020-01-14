Chicken marinated in yellow hot pepper sauce (aji amarillo) with added spices and then quickly grilled on skewers is a taste of Peru that you can make in minutes.
The sauce gives a sweet and hot pepper flavor to the dish. I was delighted to find it in a jar at the supermarket and created this simple dish. It captures the flavors of Peru, without a long marinating time. If you can’t find aji amarillo ready-made, this recipe will work with hot paprika instead.
Anticuchos are kabobs that are found in many street-carts and food stalls in Peru and are often served with potatoes. For this dinner, the potatoes are made in the microwave and a simple sauce completes the meal.
Here are the ingredients you’ll need for tonight’s Quick Fix Dinner in Minutes.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 jar aji amarillo, 1 bottle ground cumin, 3/4 pound chicken tenders, 1 pound purple potatoes, 1 lemon and 1 red bell pepper. Staples: Olive oil, minced garlic, reduced-fat mayonnaise, salt and black peppercorns.
Chicken Anticuchos (Peruvian Chicken Kabobs)
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic, crushed
- 3 tablespoons aji amarillo, divided use
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1-1/2 teaspoons ground cumin, divided use
- 3/4 pound chicken tenders (see note)
- 1 pound purple potatoes (see note)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 red bell pepper, cut into 2-inch pieces
Note: Red or yellow potatoes can be used instead of purple potatoes. Boneless, skinless chicken breast can be used instead of chicken tenders.
Mix the garlic, 2 tablespoons aji amarillo, black pepper and cumin together in a bowl. Cut chicken into 1-inch pieces and add to the bowl. Toss to coat the chicken and let marinate while making the potatoes and sauce (about 10-15 minutes).
Wash do not peel and cut the potatoes into 1-inch pieces. Place in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for 5 minutes. Toss with the olive oil and salt and pepper to taste.
Mix the mayonnaise, remaining 1 tablespoon aji amarillo, remaining 1 teaspoon cumin and lemon juice together. Set aside.
Remove chicken from marinade and thread the chicken and red bell pepper onto skewers. Heat a stove-top grill and add the skewers. Grill 4 minutes, turn and grill 4 minutes. (The kabobs can be cooked under a broiler instead of on a stove-top grill for the same amount of time.) Serve the kabobs and potatoes with a drizzle of the sauce and the rest of the sauce on the side for dipping.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 555 calories (35 percent from fat), 21.8 g fat (3.4 g saturated, 8.6 g monounsaturated), 126 mg cholesterol, 43.8 g protein, 45.5 g carbohydrates, 5.9 g fiber, 369 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.