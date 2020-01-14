QF_Chicken AnticuchosWEB

Chicken Anticuchos (Peruvian Chicken Kabobs) a delicious taste of Peru.  (Linda Gassenheimer/TNS)

 Linda Gassenheimer

Chicken marinated in yellow hot pepper sauce (aji amarillo) with added spices and then quickly grilled on skewers is a taste of Peru that you can make in minutes.

The sauce gives a sweet and hot pepper flavor to the dish. I was delighted to find it in a jar at the supermarket and created this simple dish. It captures the flavors of Peru, without a long marinating time. If you can’t find aji amarillo ready-made, this recipe will work with hot paprika instead.

Anticuchos are kabobs that are found in many street-carts and food stalls in Peru and are often served with potatoes. For this dinner, the potatoes are made in the microwave and a simple sauce completes the meal.

Here are the ingredients you’ll need for tonight’s Quick Fix Dinner in Minutes.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 jar aji amarillo, 1 bottle ground cumin, 3/4 pound chicken tenders, 1 pound purple potatoes, 1 lemon and 1 red bell pepper. Staples: Olive oil, minced garlic, reduced-fat mayonnaise, salt and black peppercorns.

Chicken Anticuchos (Peruvian Chicken Kabobs)

  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic, crushed
  • 3 tablespoons aji amarillo, divided use
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons ground cumin, divided use
  • 3/4 pound chicken tenders (see note)
  • 1 pound purple potatoes (see note)
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into 2-inch pieces

Note: Red or yellow potatoes can be used instead of purple potatoes. Boneless, skinless chicken breast can be used instead of chicken tenders.

Mix the garlic, 2 tablespoons aji amarillo, black pepper and cumin together in a bowl. Cut chicken into 1-inch pieces and add to the bowl. Toss to coat the chicken and let marinate while making the potatoes and sauce (about 10-15 minutes).

Wash do not peel and cut the potatoes into 1-inch pieces. Place in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for 5 minutes. Toss with the olive oil and salt and pepper to taste.

Mix the mayonnaise, remaining 1 tablespoon aji amarillo, remaining 1 teaspoon cumin and lemon juice together. Set aside.

Remove chicken from marinade and thread the chicken and red bell pepper onto skewers. Heat a stove-top grill and add the skewers. Grill 4 minutes, turn and grill 4 minutes. (The kabobs can be cooked under a broiler instead of on a stove-top grill for the same amount of time.) Serve the kabobs and potatoes with a drizzle of the sauce and the rest of the sauce on the side for dipping.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 555 calories (35 percent from fat), 21.8 g fat (3.4 g saturated, 8.6 g monounsaturated), 126 mg cholesterol, 43.8 g protein, 45.5 g carbohydrates, 5.9 g fiber, 369 mg sodium.

Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

