Almond-flavored romesco sauce tops grilled steak for this easy dinner that’s perfect for Father’s Day or anytime. Make extra of the sauce. It keeps a week in the refrigerator and is great on any cooked meat or vegetables.
Zucchini spirals and butternut squash spirals, which can be found in the freezer section of the market, make a colorful and easy side dish.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 can/jar roasted red peppers, 1 plum tomato, 1 small package raw almonds with their skin, 3/4 pound grass-fed strip steak, 1 package frozen zucchini spirals, 1 package frozen butternut squash spirals and 1 bottle reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing and 1 can vegetable oil spray. Staples: olive oil, 1 jar minced garlic, salt and black peppercorns.
Strip Steak with Romesco Sauce
For the sauce (see note):
- 1/2 cup canned, drained, roasted red peppers (see note)
- 1 plum tomato, cut in half (about 3/4 cup)
- 1/4 cup raw almonds with their skin
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
For the steak:
- Vegetable oil spray
- 3/4 pound grass-fed strip steak (or quick-cooking steak of your choice)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Notes: Bottled romesco sauce can be used instead of making your own. Make sure to drain the bottled roasted peppers for the romesco sauce.
For the sauce: Place roasted pepper, tomato, almonds, garlic and olive oil in a blender or food processor and pulse until it becomes almost smooth. The almonds will create a coarse texture. Set aside.
For the steak: Heat a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with vegetable oil spray. Add the steak and brown 3 minutes, turn and brown 3 minutes. Lower heat to medium and cook 4 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 125 for rare and 145 for medium. Add salt and pepper to taste.
To serve: Divide between 2 dinner plates and spoon romesco sauce on top.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 410 calories (51% from fat), 23.3 g fat (3.6 g saturated, 12.4 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 44.4 g protein, 10 g carbohydrates, 3.6 g fiber, 111 mg sodium.
Spiral Zucchini and Butternut Squash
- 2 cups fresh or frozen zucchini spirals, defrosted
- 2 cups fresh or frozen butternut squash spirals, defrosted
- 2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Microwave zucchini and butternut squash spirals according to package instructions. Place all spirals in a bowl. Add dressing and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 93 calories (14% from fat), 1.5 g fat (0.2 g saturated, 0.4 g monounsaturated), 1 mg cholesterol, 2.8 g protein, 20.6 g carbohydrates, 3.9 g fiber, 19 mg sodium.
Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
