Simple Ratatouille (Sauteed Provencal Vegetables) with French Frisee Salad. (Linda Gassenheimer/TNS)

 Linda Gassenheimer

Freshly made ratatouille, a tasty blend of Provencal vegetables, is a popular dish in the Provence region of France.

It’s gained wider popularity now perhaps due to the movie “Ratatouille.” This vegetarian meal is a quick version that captures the flavors of Provence without lengthy cooking.

Frisee is a member of the chicory family. It curly leaves and a slightly bitter edge and goes well with the ratatouille.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1/2 pound eggplant, 1/2 pound zucchini, 1 package slice button mushrooms, 1 can reduced-sodium diced tomatoes, 1 head frisee, 1 small package walnut halves, 1 small piece brie cheese, 1 whole wheat baguette, 1 bottle reduced-fat vinaigrette dressing. Staples: olive oil, onion, sugar, salt and black peppercorns.

Simple Ratatouille (Sautéed Provencal Vegetables)

  • 1 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2-1/2 cups eggplant cubes, washed unpeeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 cups zucchini cubes, washed and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 cup sliced onion
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 2 cups sliced button mushrooms
  • 2 cups reduced-sodium canned diced tomatoes
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 slices whole wheat baguette

Heat olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add eggplant, zucchini, onion, and garlic. Sauté 3 to 4 minutes or until onion becomes golden.

Add the mushrooms and toss several seconds. Add diced tomatoes and sugar. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Lower heat and cover. Simmer 15 minutes. Vegetables should be cooked through but a little firm. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Serve with bread on the side.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 215 calories (35% from fat), 8.3 g fat (1.5 g saturated, 3.4 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 7.5 g protein, 34.4 g carbohydrates, 11 g fiber, 44 mg sodium.

French Frisee Salad

  • 1/4 cup walnut halves or pieces
  • 4 cups frisee lettuce (1/2 large head) (see note)
  • 2 tablespoons reduced-fat vinaigrette dressing
  • 1 ounce brie cheese cut into small pieces, (about 1/4 cup) (see note)

Note: Any type of lettuce can be used instead of frisee. Any type of cheese can be used in the salad.

Toast walnuts in a toaster oven or under a broiler for 2 to 3 minutes. (Toasting walnuts intensifies their flavor.) Watch to see that they do not burn. Place frisee in a bowl and toss with the vinaigrette dressing. Sprinkle with the walnuts and cheese. Serve with the Ratatouille.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 246 calories (55% from fat), 15.2 g fat (3.3 g saturated, 4.2 g monounsaturated), 15 mg cholesterol, 10.4 g protein, 19.9 g carbohydrates, 4.1 g fiber, 236 mg sodium.

Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

