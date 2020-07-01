When I think of potato salad, I think of the kind my mom made. Cubed potatoes combined with mashed hard-cooked eggs and mixed with a dressing made with Miracle Whip, mustard, chopped onion, vinegar and who knows what else.
It’s the “who knows what else” part that causes the problem. I’d ask her for the recipe and she would answer (like many cooks of her era), “I don’t have a recipe. I just add stuff until it tastes right.”
I’d watch her, trying to make approximations about how much of each ingredient she started with and how much more she added. But I never quite nailed it.
And one other thing I never figured out: the potatoes for her salad were never mushy when cooked. They were thoroughly cooked, but still firm. A lot of salad I come across includes mushy potatoes.
I haven’t had potato salad I really liked since she passed away more than 10 years ago. Same with deviled eggs, which I’m sure, were pretty much the same ingredients as her potato salad. Finally, a few years ago, I came across a deviled egg recipe that, with a few tweaks, is close. And I found a pre-packaged deviled egg potato salad in the deli department at the grocery store that will do in a pinch.
But what I wouldn’t give to have my mom’s just one more time. Summer cookouts and potlucks aren’t the same without it.
Still, I’ve discovered there is a whole world out there full of potato salads. Salads inspired by the foods of Korea, Mexico, Morocco, Ireland, Germany, France, Russia, Spain, Japan and more. Some spicy, some not. Some simple, some fancy. Some easy to prepare. Others a little more time consuming. Some a little more healthy than others. Some with Instant Pot directions. Others are vegan.
So, if you’re like me and you’re looking for new ways to prepare potato salad, check out these recipes from the Idaho Potato Commission. But there will never be another “recipe” as good as Mom’s. Even if I don’t have a clue what that recipe is!
This Deviled Egg Potato Salad tastes just like a classic deviled egg. Creamy potatoes get tossed in a dressing made with all the classic deviled egg ingredients and garnished with smoked paprika and sliced scallions.
Deviled Egg Potato Salad
- 2 pounds baby red potatoes, quartered
- 8 hard-boiled eggs, yolks removed and whites chopped
- 3/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/3 cup yellow mustard
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 3 teaspoons granulated sugar
- 3 stalks celery, finely chopped
- 3 scallions, sliced
- 1-1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- Salt and pepper
Add potatoes to a large pot. Fill the pot with enough cold water to cover the potatoes by 1 inch. Bring the water to a boil. Add a few generous pinches of kosher salt to the water to season the potatoes. Continue to cook until the potatoes are fork tender, about 12 to 15 minutes.
While the potatoes are cooking, add the mayonnaise, egg yolks, yellow mustard, cider vinegar and sugar to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, or in a large bowl using a handheld mixer. Beat until smooth and creamy. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Strain the potatoes and rinse them with cold water to stop the cooking process. Allow the potatoes to rest in the strainer for a few minutes to drain off any excess water.
Transfer the potatoes to the bowl with the mayonnaise mixture. Add the celery and chopped egg whites; fold to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer the potato salad to an airtight container and place in the refrigerator to chill for at least 2 hours. Garnish with scallions and smoked paprika before serving.
Makes 6 servings.
Recipe from: Jennie Phaneuf, Idaho Potato Commission
This Whole 30-compliant German potato salad is full of flavor and is very easy to make. I know many people rejoiced when potatoes were added to the Whole 30-approved foods list. I certainly did! Use red potatoes such as Cal Red or Ida Rose, Whole 30-compliant bacon, and you will be all set to enjoy this hearty, warming salad.
— Jenni Field
Whole 30-Compliant German Potato Salad with Red Potatoes
- 1-1/2 pounds red-skinned potatoes, scrubbed
- 3 quarts water
- 5 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 8 ounces Whole 30-compliant bacon
- 6 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, divided
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1-1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon fresh or freeze-dried garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste
- 1/4 cup roughly chopped flat-leaf parsley
Place the potatoes in a pot with the water with 4-1/2 teaspoons of salt.
Bring to a boil and cook until potatoes are easily pierced all the way through, about 10-13 minutes depending on size.
While the potatoes are cooking, chop the bacon into half-inch pieces and cook over medium heat until crisp.
Remove the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Strain the bacon fat and measure out 1/4 cup, reserving the rest for another use.
Drain potatoes. Holding each with tongs, or a heatproof glove, slice into half-inch rounds. Return to the pot.
Drizzle 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar over the potatoes and put the lid on to let them steam and absorb the vinegar
In the skillet you cooked the bacon in, reheat the bacon fat over medium heat until hot.
Stir in the onions and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
Add the mustard, garlic, the rest of the apple cider vinegar, salt, and pepper. Cook for 2 more minutes.
Remove the lid from the potatoes and pour the dressing over the top, using a spatula to gently stir and coat the potatoes. Let sit for 2 minutes to soak in.
Stir in the chopped parsley and bacon.
Serve immediately or let cool to room temperature.
Store leftovers in the refrigerator for 4 days. Reheat in the microwave or over medium heat on the stovetop.
Tips: Pouring some of the apple cider vinegar into the potatoes when they are still hot allows the vinegar to really soak in and flavor the potatoes all the way through. There are now many different brands of bacon that are Whole 30-compliant, so check your labels and do a little research online.
Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Recipe from: Jenni Field, Idaho Potato Commission
A potato salad unlike any you’ve ever tasted before. Crispy roasted potatoes are paired with traditional Burmese flavors, tossed in a spicy vegan aioli and finished with roasted peanuts and cilantro. Go forth and conquer summer cookouts.
Burmese Potato Salad
To roast potatoes:
- 3 medium russet potatoes
- Salt, to taste
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
For the dressing:
- 3/4 cup vegan aioli (recipe follows)
- 4 tablespoons roasted Bengal gram, ground
- 1/2 teaspoon fried red chilli flakes
- 1 tablespoon water
- Salt, to taste
For assembly:
- 1/2 green mango, peeled and grated
- 1/4 cup fried onions (see notes)
- 2-3 tablespoons fried garlic (see notes)
- 1/2 small red onion, sliced
- A handful of fresh cilantro, chopped
- 2 tablespoons roasted peanuts (plain or salted, to choice)
To roast the potatoes: Wash and peel the potatoes. Cut each one first vertically in half. Then vertically in half again. Then slice them into bite-sized pieces.
In a deep saucepan, add the chopped potatoes and cover them with water. Salt the water. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 15 minutes. A fork inserted should go through with almost no resistance. Drain.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Set baking rack to the lowest position.
In a medium baking tray, toss the boiled potatoes with the oil and spread them out, making sure the largest, flat surface is facing down. Sprinkle with salt, to taste
Bake in the lowest rack of the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside.
Make the dressing: Combine all the ingredients in a bowl, seasoning with salt to taste.
To assemble: In a bowl, combine the roasted potatoes, grated green mango, fried onion, fried garlic, red onion along with the aioli. Toss to combine. Alternatively, you may choose to serve this with the dressing drizzled. Garnish with cilantro and roasted peanuts.
Can be served both warm or chilled.
Notes: Lightly toast the roasted Bengal Gram in a skillet until fragrant (but don’t let it brown). Cool, then grind to a fine powder. Can be stored for 1 month in a clean, dry container.
Thinly slice red onions (can use yellow onions in a pinch) and deep fry them on medium-low heat until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Store in a clean, dry container for up to 1 month.
Thinly slice garlic and deep fry them on medium-low heat until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Store in a clean, dry container for up to 2 months.
Try to find green mango that is firm to the touch, almost rock solid with bright green skin. It has the best flavor and texture for this recipe. You can use green mango that’s slightly softened or ripened, but it will be more sweet than tangy.
Make ahead instructions: Make the aioli dressing up to 7 days ahead. Store refrigerated in a clean, sterile container. Make the fried ingredients up to a month ahead of time. On the day of, roast the potatoes, grate the mango and assemble.
Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Vegan Aioli
- 3 tablespoons aquafaba liquid drained from a can of chickpeas
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup vegetable oil or any other kind of flavorless oil
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
Add the aquafaba, vinegar, mustard and salt to a bowl and blitz for a second with an immersion blender so everything is combined.
Keep the immersion blender running constantly and VERY slowly drizzle in the oil, making sure it is fully combined as you go. If you add it too fast, the whole thing will turn liquidy and isn’t redeemable. If you find you’re getting a bit of oil on the top, stop adding the oil and just blend for a little while before continuing.
The mayonnaise will suddenly turn thick. Once all the oil is combined and thoroughly mixed. Add in the lemon juice and garlic and mix thoroughly.
Store in the fridge for up to 7 days in a sealed container. Best eaten on the second day after the garlic has had a chance to infuse.
Makes 2 to 4 servings.
Recipe from: Tina Dawson, Idaho Potato Commission
Brazilian potato salad has a mayo-based dressing and hard-boiled eggs just like American potato salad. Since this is a vegan recipe we’re using a special salt that tastes like eggs instead of real eggs — it’s called kala namak and you can find it online or at Indian groceries.
Don’t have a instant pot/pressure cooker — not to worry. Stovetop directions are included.
Vegan Brazilian Potato Salad
- Instant Pot ingredients (see note):
- 4 cups potatoes, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 2 cups water
- 1-1/2 cup diced carrots
- 1 cup green peas (fresh or thawed frozen)
- 1 cup corn kernels (fresh or thawed frozen)
- For the dressing:
- 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon vegan mayo
- 10 black or green olives, minced
- 1 teaspoon kala namak (or 1/2 teaspoon regular salt)
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Place the potatoes, water, and carrots into your Instant Pot (see note) and cook on manual, high pressure, for 10 minutes.
Manually release the pressure and remove the lid. Add the peas and corn, replace the lid and cook on manual, low pressure, for 0 minutes. (Yes, I really mean zero minutes.)
Once it’s done, which will be a few minutes since it will need time to come back up to pressure, release the pressure manually.
Pour everything into a colander and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking. Set aside.
Mix the dressing ingredients together in a measuring cup or small bowl.
In a large mixing bowl. add the cooled vegetables and the dressing then mix well.
You can serve it as is, or chill for an hour.
Note: If you don’t have an Instant Pot, just cook the potatoes and carrots in a pot on your stove over medium heat until they are easily pierced with a fork. Remove from heat and add peas and corn, cover and let sit for about 5 minutes, or until the peas and corn are cooked. Then continue with the dressing and assembly.
Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Recipe from: Kathy Hester, Idaho Potato Commission
This Smoky Spanish Potato Salad is made with red potatoes, roasted peppers, cherry tomatoes, chorizo, Spanish Manzanilla olives and green onions, and is covered with a flavorful dressing made from Spanish sherry vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, mustard and two types of Spanish smoked paprika (sweet and hot).
The potato salad is then finished with some chopped parsley for that extra kick of freshness. There’s no mayo in this salad so it can hold up very well at the outdoor parties.
Smoky Spanish Potato Salad
- 8 medium red potatoes, washed and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1-1/4 teaspoons salt, divided
- 1/3 cup roasted red peppers, chopped
- 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half
- 1/3 cup Spanish Manzanilla green olives with pimentos
- 1/4 cup Spanish cured chorizo, cubed
- 2 tablespoon scallions, white and green parts, chopped
- 2 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
- For the dressing:
- 3 tablespoons sherry vinegar
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon hot Spanish smoked paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon fresh black pepper
Place cut potatoes into a pot, cover with water, and add 1 tablespoon of table salt. Boil for about 20-25 minutes, until the potatoes are fork tender. Drain and cool off.
Prepare the dressing: In a jar mix together: vinegar, garlic, mustard, olive oil, both types of paprika, remaining salt and pepper. Shake to combine.
Place cooled potatoes into a mixing bowl. Gently coat with the dressing.
Add all the remaining ingredients and mix again.
Sprinkle with parsley and serve.
Notes: For a vegan version, skip the chorizo.
If you like your food spicier, increase the amount of Hot Spanish smoked paprika to 1/2 teaspoon.
The way you cut your potatoes is a personal preference, you can leave them bigger for more texture or cut them into smaller bite-size pieces. But if the potatoes are cut smaller, they’ll cook faster so keep an eye on them.
Makes 6 servings.
Recipe from: Edyta Hannas, Idaho Potato Commission
French Red Wine-Infused Fingerling Potato Salad
- 2 pounds small, assorted fingerling potatoes
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons French red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1/2 cup celery heart, thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup fresh chervil, chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh chives, chopped
Place the potatoes in a large saucepan with water to cover. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce to medium and cover. Let simmer until potatoes are tender.
Using a food processor add vinegar, mustard, salt and pepper. Slowly add in olive oil to create an emulsion. When potatoes are cooled add all remaining ingredients and cover with dressing. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Recipe from: Kristin Trevino, Idaho Potato Commission
A tasty and easy to make Moroccan Potato Salad! It’s the perfect side dish for your next barbecue or get together.
Moroccan Potato Salad
- 3 pounds potatoes, cleaned
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 3 to 6 tablespoons mild harissa (adjust to taste if using hot)
- 3 teaspoons pomegranate molasses (syrup) (see note)
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 small red onion, sliced thinly
- 2 to 3 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
- 1 to 2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds, to garnish
- Small handful micro greens and/or fresh mint, to garnish
Fill up a large pot with cold water, add cleaned whole potatoes and bring to a boil. Boil potatoes for 20 to 30 minutes or until fork tender. Drain and allow to cool. Once cooled, slice the cooled potatoes into 1/2-inch slices.
In a large skillet, add the olive oil and butter and heat until butter is melted, then add the sliced potatoes and brown for about 3 to 5 minutes on each side.
Remove from heat and set aside.
In a small bowl mix together the mayonnaise, harissa, pomegranate molasses, garlic powder, parsley, salt and pepper.
Gently fold the mayonnaise mixture into the browned potatoes and mix well. Toss in the sliced red onions and feta cheese. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and micro greens or mint.
Store covered in refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Note: If you are unable to find pomegranate molasses (syrup), you can substitute half of the amount with lemon juice.
Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Recipe from: Stacey Doyle, Idaho Potato Commission
Need to feed a crowd? This recipe makes 24 servings.
Mediterranean Herbed Potato Salad with Grilled Vegetables
Herbed vinaigrette:
- 12 ounces olive oil
- 4 ounces white vinegar
- 3 ounces balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 4 cloves fresh garlic, chopped
- 12 leaves fresh basil, chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh oregano, chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Grilled vegetables:
- 2 fresh eggplant, skinned and sliced to 1/3-inch thickness
- 2 squash, sliced to 1/4-inch thickness
- 4 red peppers, sliced to 1-inch strips
- 4 green peppers, sliced to 1-inch strips
- 4 yellow peppers, sliced to 1-inch strips
- 2 red onions, sliced to 1/2-inch thickness
- 6 medium Portabella mushrooms, stems removed and cleaned (remove stems and clean)
- 1 pound Feta cheese, crumbled
- 2 cups Greek olives
- 6 pounds potatoes
- 2 medium fresh tomatoes, roughly chopped
To prepare herbed vinaigrette, mix all ingredients and whisk well. Set aside.
Marinate eggplant, squash, peppers, onion and mushrooms in half of the prepared vinaigrette for 2 hours.
Wash and steam potatoes. Let cool. When potatoes are cooled, cut into 1/8-inch thick slices.
Toss potatoes in vinaigrette. Refrigerate.
Drain vegetables (save vinaigrette) and grill until tender, let cool. Cut grilled mushrooms into strips.
In large glass bowl, place three-fourths of the sliced potatoes, a fourth of the grilled vegetables, a fourth of the cheese and a fourth of the black olives. Repeat process 3 more times to create a layering effect.
Pour reserved vinaigrette over salad and garnish with sprigs of fresh oregano, feta cheese and diced tomatoes.
Makes 24 servings.
Recipe from: Stephen Bello, Idaho Potato Commission
Even though Buddhist monks were starting to cultivate potatoes at their monasteries in Nepal and neighboring Bhutan in the 1700s, potatoes never really caught on until almost 150 years later, when the government of Nepal stepped in with some support from the Indian government. Now a staple all across Nepal, the tuber makes its way into every home daily.
Chukauni, a potato salad from the hilly region of Palpa in midwestern Nepal, is a favorite — creamy with yogurt, assertive with pickling spices such as fenugreek and mustard oil, comforting in taste, slightly bitter, and with a hint of heat from the cayenne. The cooling yogurt makes it possible for this salad to be a summer favorite, a steadfast accompaniment to picnics, family gatherings and quick office lunches.
— Raghavan Iyer
Nepalese Potato Salad
- 1 pound assorted fingerling potatoes
- 1/2 cup freshly shelled green peas or frozen peas (no need to thaw)
- 1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
- 2 tablespoons mustard oil, mustard canola blended oil, or canola oil
- 1 tablespoon coriander seeds
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1 cup plain Greek yogurt, whisked until smooth
- 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems
- 1 teaspoon coarse sea or kosher salt
Scrub the potatoes under cold running water and cut them into 1-inch pieces. Place them in a small or medium-size saucepan and cover them with cold water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Lower the heat to medium-low, partially cover the pan, and gently boil until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork or knife but still firm, 10 to 12 minutes. Fish the pieces out of the water with a slotted spoon and place them in a medium-size bowl.
Drop the peas into the potato cooking water and boil them just to warm them up, 1 to 2 minutes. Drain them in a colander, give them a good shake or two to remove any excess water, and add the peas to the potatoes along with the onion.
Heat the oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil appears to shimmer and smells quite pungent, sprinkle in the coriander, cumin, and fenugreek seeds. Allow them to sizzle and turn reddish brown, about 1 minute. Remove the pan from the heat and sprinkle in the cayenne and turmeric, staining the oil with their sunny dispositions.
Pour most of the oil out over the potatoes and peas, holding back the seeds in the skillet as much as you can. Scrape these seeds into a mortar and pulverize them into a coarse powder with a pestle. Or if you don’t have one, transfer them to a spice grinder (like a coffee grinder) and grind them. Scrape this blend into the bowl with the potatoes.
Add the yogurt, cilantro, and salt to the potatoes and give it all a good stir. Serve at room temperature.
Makes 4 servings.
Recipe from: Chef Raghavan Iyer and
Elizabeth Lindermann, Idaho Potato Commission
Middle Eastern Potato Salad
- 1-1/4 pounds red potatoes
- 1-1/4 pounds Yukon Gold Idaho® potatoes
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon dried marjoram
- 1/4 cup finely diced red onions
- 2 to 3 tablespoons parsley, chopped
- 1-1/2 tablespoons lemon juice
- Kosher salt
Wash and scrub potatoes. Chop them into ½-inch cubes.
Cover diced potatoes with water and add a few teaspoons of salt. Bring water to boil and continue cooking until just tender, about 3 to 4 more minutes.
Drain and run potatoes under cold water. Spread potatoes on a baking sheet to cool for 5 more minutes.
Add potatoes to a large bowl and toss with oil, cumin, coriander, paprika, marjoram, red onions, parsley, lemon juice and a small pinch of salt.
Serve immediately or cover in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 3 hours before serving.
Makes 10 servings.
Recipe from: Lisa Linn, Idaho Potato Commission
When it’s hot outside there’s nothing like a cold potato salad for dinner. This Indian Potato Salad is a whole meal in itself. In addition to potatoes and flavorful Indian spices, it has carrots, peas, and chickpeas. All you need to add is an icy cold glass of tea.
Don’t have a instant pot/pressure cooker — not to worry. Stovetop directions are included.
Indian Potato Salad
Instant Pot/pressure cooker ingredients:
- 2 pounds red potatoes, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 2 cups water
- 1 cup diced carrots (purple ones are fun!)
- 1 cup green peas (fresh or thawed frozen)
- 1 (15.5 ounce) can chickpeas drained and rinsed
Sauté ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil (or other mild oil)
- 1-1/2 teaspoons cumins seeds
- 1 teaspoon coriander seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 1-1/2 teaspoons garam masala
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
Cilantro-Mint Chutney ingredients:
- 1/2 cup (packed) mint leaves
- 1/2 cup (packed) fresh cilantro
- 1/2-inch knob fresh ginger, cut into pieces
- 1/4 cup water
- 2 teaspoons lime juice
- 1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste
Place the potatoes, water, and carrots into Instant Pot and cook on manual, high pressure, for 10 minutes.
Manually release the pressure and remove the lid. Add the peas, replace the lid and cook on manual, low pressure, for 0 minutes. (Yes, zero minutes.)
Once it’s done, which will be a few minutes since it will need time to come back up to pressure, release the pressure manually.
Pour everything into a colander and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking. Set aside.
Heat the oil in a sauté pan over medium heat. Once hot add the cumin seeds, coriander seeds, and mustard seeds and sauté until they become fragrant about 2 minutes.
Lower the heat and add the garam masala and the minced garlic. Sauté 1 minute more. Remove from heat and let cool.
Add all the cilantro-mint chutney ingredients to a small food processor and pulse until smooth.
In a large mixing bowl add the cooled vegetables, the cooled sautéed oil spice mixture, and the chutney and mix well.
Serve it as is, or chill for at least an hour to get it nice and cold.
Note: If you don’t have an Instant Pot/pressure cooker, you can still make this delicious salad. Just cook the potatoes and carrots in a pot on your stove over medium heat until they are easily pierced with a fork. Remove from heat and add peas, cover and let sit for about 5 minutes, or until the peas are cooked. Continue as directed.
Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Recipe from: Kathy Hester, Idaho Potato Commission
Irish Corned Beef Red Potato Salad
- 1 pound cooked corned beef, diced
- 1 to 1-1/2 pounds red Potatoes, diced
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- White cabbage, sliced
- 2 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- Shanagarry Dressing:
- 2 eggs, soft boiled
- 1 tablespoon dark soft brown sugar
- Pinch of salt
- 1 level teaspoon dry mustard
- 1 tablespoon brown malt vinegar
- 1/4 cup cream, more if needed to thin the dressing
- Black pepper to season
Soft boil the eggs for the salad dressing, and then plunge into cold water to stop them from cooking.
Once cool, shell the egg, and separate the yolk from the white by cutting into the egg white and spooning out the yolk. Mash the yolk until smooth and do the same for the egg whites.
In a mixing bowl, add the brown sugar, a pinch of salt and the mustard and whisk until smooth. Blend in the vinegar and cream slowing and then add the egg whites, then the yolk. Whisk together until creamy. Allow the dressing to rest while you make the salad.
Boil the potatoes until fork tender, drain and set aside in a large mixing bowl while you pan fry the cabbage in butter. Just before they are done, toss in the parsley and allow them to warm through. Add to the potatoes, and pan fry the corned beef until they start to brown. Add to the bowl and fold together with the cabbage and red potatoes.
Finish by dressing the salad. Delicious served while it is still warm, excellent served chilled after a few hours in the fridge.
Recipe from: Coryanne Ettiene, Idaho Potato Commission
Japanese Potato Salad
- 1 pound Russet potatoes (about 3 medium sized potatoes)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt (see note)
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup chopped carrots (about 1 large carrot)
- 1/2 cup cooked corn (fresh, frozen or canned)
- 1/2 cup diced English cucumber (about half a cucumber)
- 2 slices Black Forest Ham (see note)
- 2/3 cup Japanese mayonnaise (see note)
- 1 teaspoon rice vinegar
- 3/4 teaspoon hot and sweet mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon xylitol, stevia or sugar
- Fresh ground pepper
Peel potatoes and cut into 3/4-inch cubes. The potatoes should all be about the same size so they cook evenly. Put potatoes into a large pot and add enough water to cover the potatoes. Heat over high heat. When the water boils lower the heat to medium and cook until potatoes are easily pierced with a fork or skewer, about 20 minutes.
Drain the potatoes and add them back to the pot to cook of remaining moisture, about 30 seconds over medium heat. Stir gently to prevent browning and get all the moisture from the potatoes. Remove from heat and mash the potatoes with a potato masher, leaving some small chunks for texture. Sprinkle with salt and allow to cool.
While the potatoes are cooking, prepare a hard boiled egg. Peel and dice the egg with a paring knife or egg slicer. Set aside.
Prepare the vegetables: cutting a large carrot into quarters and thinly slice. Put the carrots in a microwave-safe container, add a tablespoon of water and cook for 1 minute so they are partially cooked, but still crunchy. Drain and set aside. If using frozen corn, place them in the same microwave-safe container, add a tablespoon of water and cook for 2 minutes. Drain and set aside. Cut the English cucumber into quarters lengthwise and slice thinly.
Dice the ham slices. Add the ham and vegetables to the mashed potatoes with about six grinds of black pepper and mix well.
Using a small whisk or fork, blend the rice vinegar, hot and sweet mustard, and sugar into the mayonnaise. Add to the potatoes and vegetables and mix until fully incorporated. Then gently mix in the diced egg. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Notes: Use LoSalt for low-sodium diets. Black Forest ham is leaner and lower in sodium than other ham. Japanese mayonnaise is sweeter and has a thinner consistency than regular mayonnaise and can be found in most Asian markets, but adding rice vinegar, mustard and sugar to the mayonnaise you have is a good substitute.
Makes 6 servings.
Recipe from: Priscilla Willis, Idaho Potato Commission
Russian Beet and Potato Salad
- 4 medium Yukon Gold potatoes, (about 1 pound total), peeled, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup frozen peas and carrots, thawed
- 1/3 cup finely chopped red onion
- 5-ounce can sliced beets, drained, and slices quartered
For the dressing:
- 1/4 cup light mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh dill
- 1 teaspoon horseradish mustard
In a medium saucepan, add potato cubes, salt and enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until just tender, about 4-5 minutes. Drain in a colander and rinse with cold water.
In a large bowl, combine potatoes, peas and carrots, and onion.
In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, yogurt, dill and horseradish mustard. Add the potato mixture and gently combine.
Place the beets on a paper towel and gently blot dry. (Be sure to blot beets on paper towels before gently folding into the potato mixture or it will turn the salad pink.) Very gently fold beets into the potato mixture. Do not overmix. Serve within 1 hour for peak flavor and appearance.
Makes 6 servings.
Recipe from: Idaho Potato Commission
Potato salad as an appetizer? Of course!
German Potato Salad Bites
- 3-5 cups vegetable oil, for frying
- 6 slices of double smoked bacon cooked crisp and broken into pieces (save bacon fat)
- 1/2 cup sweet onion, small diced
- 1/2 tablespoon crushed garlic
- 2 tablespoon mustard
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 3 tablespoons white sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon Hungarian smoked paprika
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 2 tablespoons chives, finely chopped
- 1 cup prepared mashed potatoes kept at room temperature
- 2 cups cooked medium diced and peeled Idaho® Potatoes
- 2 large eggs
- 1-1/2 cups panko Japanese breadcrumbs
- 1 cup Idahoan Original Potato Flakes for use as a dredge
For garnish:
- 3 tablespoons fine minced fresh chives
- 1 cup Crème Fraiche placed in a fine tip squirt bottle for drizzling
- Freshly cracked black pepper
- 1 teaspoon Maldon flaked sea salt for a flake of salt per each bite
In a large skillet over medium high heat, add the oil that will be used for deep frying. In a second pan, cook the bacon. Once bacon is crisp, remove from pan and reserve about 3 tablespoons of bacon grease. Chop bacon into small pieces then set aside.
In the hot bacon grease, cook diced onion and garlic until translucent, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat.
In a large bowl, combine mustard, water, vinegar and sugar. Mix until sugar has dissolved. Once dissolved, add salt, black pepper, cooked onion and garlic, paprika and herbs. Mix to combine.
Add mashed and diced potatoes to dressing and sprinkle all the bacon. Toss to coat and blend into a thick mixture. Lightly beat the eggs in a shallow bowl. Blend with 3 tablespoons of water.
In another shallow bowl, add the panko breadcrumbs.
In a third bowl, add the potato flakes
Using your hands mix the ingredients thoroughly and roll the mixture into 1-inch balls and refrigerate 30 minutes.
Dip each ball into the potato flakes then the egg mixture, get rid of any excess and then dredge the ball in the panko breadcrumbs, and let the ball sit for a few minutes before adding to the oil.
Cook until golden brown and heated through. Drain on paper towels and serve.
Recipe from: David Woolley, Idaho Potato Commission
A beautiful light potato salad of tender sliced Idaho® potato tossed with mustardy vinaigrette and fresh herbs - the perfect summer side dish.
Classic French Potato Salad
- 2 pounds russet potatoes (3 large potatoes)
- 2 tablespoons potato-cooking water
- 2 tablespoons dry white wine
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 3 tablespoons finely minced scallions (white and green parts)
- 2 tablespoons finely minced fresh parsley leaves
- Kosher salt
- Fresh ground white or black pepper
Fill a large pot halfway with cold water. Add 1 tablespoon of salt.
Peel one potato. Slice it crosswise into 1/4-inch thick slices, dropping slices into the water as you go, to prevent discoloration. Repeat with the rest of the potatoes.
Bring to boil over high heat, reduce to a simmer, and cook until potatoes are just tender, 3-4 minutes. Check doneness by tasting, don’t overcook.
Scoop out about 1/4 cup of potato cooking water and set aside.
Drain potatoes and transfer to a large bowl. While potatoes are warm, add wine and 2 tablespoons of cooking water. Toss gently to combine. Set aside for 10 minutes, tossing occasionally, allowing liquids to absorb.
In a small bowl, combine vinegar, mustard, scallions, parsley, ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Slowly whisk in oil. Pour dressing over potatoes and toss gently to combine. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Can be made up to two days ahead, kept covered in the fridge. Bring to room temperature before serving.
Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Recipe from: Lisa Goldfinger, Idaho Potato Commission
This recipe is actually best made the day before serving for optimal flavor.
Classic German Potato Salad
- 3 cups cooked diced and peeled Potatoes
- 1/2 pound bacon
- 1 small onion, diced
- 1/2 tablespoon crushed garlic
- 1/3 cup vegetable or grape seed oil
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon mustard
- 2 tablespoons water
- 3 tablespoons white sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 tablespoon chives, finely chopped
Cook bacon until crisp. Remove from pan and reserve about 2 tablespoons of bacon grease. Chop bacon into small pieces and set aside.
In the hot bacon grease, cook diced onion and garlic until translucent, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat.
In a large bowl, combine oil, vinegar, mustard, water and sugar. Mix until sugar has dissolved. Add salt, black pepper, cooked onion and garlic, and herbs. Mix to combine.
Add potatoes to the dressing and sprinkle with bacon. Toss to coat.
Makes 6 servings.
Recipe from: Jacqueline Bruchez, Idaho Potato Commission
Mexican Potato Salad
- 6 Russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 1 teaspoon mustard
- 3 green onions, chopped
- 1/2 carrot, grated
- 5 black olives, chopped in small pieces
- 2 pickled jalapeños, chopped in small pieces
- Salt and pepper to taste
Fill a 5-quart pot halfway with water over a medium high flame. Bring to a boil. Add potatoes and boil for 15 to 20 minutes or until fork tender. Drain water from pot and set potatoes to the side to cool for 30 minutes.
Divide the cooked potatoes in half. Mash half of the potatoes with a potato ricer, add mayonnaise, sour cream and mustard to the mashed potatoes. Mix well to combine.
Add in green onion, carrots, black olives, pickled jalapeños and the other half of cooked potatoes. Mix well to combine. Salt and pepper to taste.
Refrigerate for 2 hours to chill.
Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Recipe from: Nicole Presley, Idaho Potato Commission
Korean Potato Salad
- 1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, large
- 3 each garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tablespoon grated ginger
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon Korean pepper flakes or crushed red pepper
- 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
- 1 cup sliced scallions
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
Peel and cut potatoes into 1-inch chunks. Place in pot, cover with cold water and bring to a boil. Gently simmer until just done, 15-20 minutes.
Meanwhile, whisk together remaining ingredients and season to taste with salt and pepper.
When potatoes are done, drain well and toss in vinaigrette until well combined. Don’t be shy about adding lots of scallions!
Makes 8 servings.
Recipe from: Sohui Kim, Idaho Potato Commission
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.