ST. LOUIS — Of course you lick the spoon when you make cookies. Everybody does.
But when the experts warn you not to eat raw cookie dough, they have a point, too. Raw eggs can carry salmonella; raw flour can carry E. coli.
All of which was a problem for Kristen Tomlan, who had a million-dollar idea but a massive foodborne-illness obstacle to overcome before she could put it into practice.
Tomlan loves to eat raw cookie dough. Everybody does. And she thought she could find success with a shop that sells raw cookie dough ready for eating — or, for people who are so inclined, to bake it into cookies.
Tomlan, 31, grew up in Chesterfield and went to St. Joseph’s Academy. She was working in design in New York when she had to come back to her parents’ home to recuperate from a life-threatening disease called Stevens-Johnson syndrome with toxic epidermal necrolysis syndrome. She got married here, too, and then, when she was well, she moved back to New York.
That is where she opened DO Cookie Dough Confections, which is billed as the world’s first edible cookie dough shop. Success was instantaneous and enormous — people were reported to stand in line for as long as four hours just for the chance to sample her many varieties of edible cookie dough.
This success has now spilled over into the publishing world. Her cookbook, “Hello, Cookie Dough,” contains recipes for more than 100 flavors of cookie dough, from traditional chocolate chip to peanut butter to caramel apple harvest — plus recipes for ice cream with cookie dough, cakes and even creme brulée with cookie dough in it.
The dough sells so well “I think because we allow them to indulge in this childhood fantasy and be kids again, and enjoy something that has otherwise been forbidden,” Tomlan said on the phone from New York.
The forbidden part is because of the dangers posed by consuming raw cookie dough. Tomlan found simple ways ensure that the flour and eggs are completely safe to be eaten raw: Use heat-treated flour, which is available online from DO (cookiedonyc.com) or which you can make yourself by heating flour to 165 degrees.
Similarly, eggs can safely be eaten raw if they have been pasteurized. Pasteurized egg whites are available in all grocery stores — Tomlan recommends All Whites because some other brands such as Egg Beaters include dyes and sometimes seasonings and flavors.
Other companies sell raw cookie dough for eating, but it can’t actually be used for baking cookies. The difference, Tomlan said, is the egg.
“Sometimes, people omit the egg altogether and use some sort of liquid like milk, which would still give you that cookie dough consistency, but you need that egg as a binding agent for it to bake. So it was important to me to use an egg in the product so you have the option to do both,” she said.
Tomlan admits to having a sweet tooth, which explains a lot about her chosen profession, and she is constantly experimenting with new ideas and new flavors.
Naturally, she makes a variety she calls The DOpest Gooey Butter Cake, which sells well, and not just to St. Louisans. Gluten-free and vegan options are always available, and are included in the cookbook, and they test new flavors to make sure the public will like them.
Tomlan’s favorite flavors change with her mood, but she is particularly fond of Heavenly, a combination that begins with a sugar cookie base and folds in chocolate chips, caramel bits, Nutella hazelnut spread and flaky sea salt.
“Anything that is too crazy adventurous tends to be less popular, but anything that is really nostalgic is the most popular,” she said, adding that their biggest sell is and always has been their signature chocolate chip flavor.
“I think people go with what they want, and what they really like,” she said.
Cookie Bomb Cupcakes
- 3 cups plus 2 tablespoons heat-treated all-purpose flour
- 1-1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 2-1/4 sticks (18 tablespoons) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1-1/2 cups brown sugar
- 1/2 cup pasteurized egg whites, at room temperature
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 3/4 cup mini semisweet chocolate chips
- For filling, topping and garnish:
- 1/3 cup Nutella
- 1 batch Cookie Dough Buttercream (you can make your own by mixing buttercream frosting together with cookie dough)
Heat-treat the flour: Place the flour in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for 30 seconds at a time, stirring after each interval. Stir well to make sure none of the flour burns (microwaves have those tricky hot spots). Use an instant-read thermometer to test the flour in several places to make sure it has reached 165 degrees F throughout. If you get a lower reading in one area, just stir and heat for an additional 30 seconds until it’s all ready! If some flour sticks to the sides of the bowl just leave it there. Break up any chunks and let cool completely. (Insiders hint: DŌ sells their own Heat-Treated Flour so you can buy from them and skip this step. Visit cookiedonyc.com for more!)
Make the cookie dough: In a medium bowl, whisk together the heat-treated flour, cornstarch, baking soda and salt. Set aside.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter on medium speed until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Add the granulated and brown sugars and mix on medium until light and fluffy; about 4 minutes will do the trick. Use a rubber spatula to scrape the bowl. Add the egg whites and vanilla and mix until fully incorporated, about 2 minutes.
Add half of the flour mixture and mix on low just until the powdery texture of the flour disappears, about 15 seconds. Immediately add the rest of the flour mixture and mix until combines. Scrape the bowl and mix a final 15 seconds.
Remove the bowl from the mixer and use a rubber spatula to fold in the chocolate chips. Remove 2 cups and set aside.
Refrigerate the remaining dough for 1 hour, or until it is easy to handle and no longer sticky. Once chilled, divide the dough into 13 even portions. Use your hands to shape the portions into balls and freeze for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and place 12 liners in a cupcake pan.
Remove 12 cookie dough balls from the freezer and use your thumb to press into the middle of each ball, forming each into a nest or bowl shape in the palm of your hand. Fill each hole with 1 heaping teaspoon of Nutella. Once filled, use your fingers to pitch the cookie dough over the Nutella to form a seam. Roll the balls in your hands until the seam disappears. The Nutella will be completely concealed in the middle of the ball. Place the stuffed cookie dough balls into the cupcake liners
Bake for 15 to 20 minutes. The bombs will look like a set cookie with golden brown edges when they are done. Remove from the oven and let cool in the pan for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
While the bombs cool, mix buttercream frosting and cookie dough. Transfer to a piping bag.
Once the bombs are completely cool, pipe the buttercream onto each cookie bomb, forming a large, three-tiered dollop. Garnish with the remaining cookie dough by pulling off small chunks and topping each bomb off with a small piece. Serve and enjoy!
Store the Cookie Bombs in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Recipe from: “Hello, Cookie Dough: 110 Doughlicious Confections to Eat, Bake & Share,” by Kristen Tomlan; © 2019 by the author and reprinted with permission of Grand Central Publishing.
Daniel Neman is a food writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Email him at dneman@post-dispatch.com
