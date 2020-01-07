Fred Piehl, chef/owner of The Smoking Goat, a French bistro in San Diego’s North Park, makes this simple but savory braised cabbage dish for his family’s holiday dinner.
Piehl grew up in Switzerland and his culinary training was at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, but this family recipe is from his Eastern European grandmother.
Braised Red Cabbage
- 1/2 pound bacon, chopped
- 1 onion, sliced thin
- 1 large red cabbage, sliced
- 2 Granny Smith apples, diced small
- 1 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup sugar
- Salt and pepper to taste
In a large sauté pan over medium heat, brown the bacon. Add onions to the pan, cooking them with the bacon until the onions are softened.
Add the sliced cabbage, stirring, until cabbage is wilted.
Add diced apples while continuing to stir. Add apple cider vinegar, water and sugar.
Cook the mixture on medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, for approximately 25 minutes or until cabbage is soft.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Makes 4 servings,
Recipe from: Chef Fred Piehl of The Smoking Goat
Chris Ross is a section editor for the San Diego Union Tribune and covers food, travel, and home and garden. Email her at chris.ross@sduniontribune.com
