Looking for a new vegetarian recipe this January? Add this lentils dish to your recipe rotation.
Tip: Prepare couscous according to package directions. If desired, substitute hot, cooked brown rice or quinoa for couscous.
Rustic Lentils on Couscous
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- 1/2 red bell pepper, chopped
- 2 carrots, chopped
- 1/2 zucchini, not peeled, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2/3 cup green lentils
- 2 (14.5 ounce) cans diced no-salt-added tomatoes, with liquid
- 1 cup water
- 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Hot cooked couscous
- Shredded Parmesan cheese
Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring frequently, until onion is tender. Add red bell pepper, carrots and zucchini and cook, stirring frequently, 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds.
Stir in lentils, tomatoes, water, Italian seasonings, pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Cover, reduce heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, 30 minutes or until lentils and vegetables are tender.
Ladle lentils and vegetables over hot couscous. Sprinkle with Parmesan.
Makes 4 to 6 servings (total yield of lentil and vegetables is about 6 cups).
Nutrition information per serving (based on 4): 245 calories (26 percent from fat), 8 g total fat (1 g saturated), no cholesterol, 36 g carbohydrates, 12 g protein, 39 mg sodium, 14 g dietary fiber.
Recipe from: Developed exclusively for The Kansas City Star by professional home economists Kathy Moore and Roxanne Wyss
Jill Silva is a freelance writer and former food editor for the Kansas City Star.
