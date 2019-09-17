From achiote to tomatillos, here are some of the most common Mexican specialty food items and suggested substitutions in case you can’t find them at your market.
Achiote paste: Rust-colored flavorful paste made from the flowering seed of the annatto shrub. It can be found in the ethnic section of the grocery store.
Substitute: Achiote oil may be available. Turmeric powder, just enough to color the dish (1 to 2 tablespoons per recipe), should do. Too much can make the dish bitter.
Queso fresco: Fresh Mexican cheese with a crumbly texture and slightly acidic flavor.
Substitute: Feta cheese.
Dried California/Mew Mexico chile: Dark burgundy chile with a mild to medium-hot flavor.
Substitute: Ancho chile pepper, a more commonly found dried chile.
Panela cheese: Fresh Mexican cheese made from whole unpasteurized milk curds.
Substitute: Monterey Jack or mozzarella.
Mexican chorizo: Spicy pork sausage.
Substitute: Hot Italian sausage or make your own with ground pork, garlic, cumin and paprika.
Purple bougainvillea: South American edible flower.
Substitute: Hibiscus.
Chile de arbol: Small, bright red, fairly hot dried Mexican chile.
Substitute: Chile powder.
Tamarind pods: Tropical fruit both sweet and sour in taste.
Substitute: Lemon juice, lime juice or cider vinegar with a little sugar added.
Maggi sauce: Hydrolyzed vegetable protein-based sauce used as a flavor enhancer in Latin/Asian cuisine. It can be found in the ethnic section of the grocery store.
Substitute: Equal part mixture of Worcester-shire sauce and dark soy sauce.
Dried cornhusk: Dried outer sheath that surrounds an ear of corn.
Substitute: Plastic wrap or foil.
Masa harina: Popular Mexican flour made from treated corn.
Substitute: Finely ground corn meal.
Tomatillo: Mexican relative to the gooseberry with a tart flavor.
Substitute: Green tomato and lime juice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.