Apples tend to get most of the love this time of year, but fall also is prime time for a variety of pears. My favorites are Bosc and Anjou pears, both of which are firm and sweet, and when sliced on top of a simple green salad elevate it to greatness.
Blue cheese pairs especially well with fresh pears, so that’s what I always crumble on top. Usually with abandon. Figs are another given, both to celebrate the season and to add a sweet counterbalance to the peppery, spicy bite of arugula.
My fledgling fig tree didn’t bear fruit this year, so I used dried mission figs. If you’re not a walnut fan, substitute pecans or almonds.
If you like, you can add a handful of homemade croutons for extra crunch. But it’s just as nice served with crusty bread, and less work.
Fig, Pear and Walnut Salad
For dressing:
- 1 garlic clove, chopped with a pinch of salt into a paste
- 1 shallot, finely diced
- 2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
- Juice 1/2 lemon
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
For salad:
- 6 dried figs, sliced into bite-sized pieces, or 4 fresh figs, quartered
- 4 firm pears, halved, cored and thinly sliced
- 1 cup toasted walnuts
- 8 ounces blue cheese
- 3 cups spinach
- 3 cups arugula
Mix the dressing ingredients in jar with a lid, and shake well to combine.
Add salt and pepper to taste.
Place salad ingredients in a large bowl, and toss together with hands. Season with a little salt.
Add dressing, and toss lightly to combine.
Makes 4 generous servings.
Let’s Eat is a Tribune News Service column from Gretchen McKay, a feature writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
