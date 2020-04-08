Easter is prime time for ham and every year questions crop up about it.
So here are some answers to the questions I frequently hear this time of year:
Should I buy a whole or a half ham? How much ham will I need per person?
A whole ham typically weighs more than 10 pounds. That’s a large hunk to wrestle with in a roasting pan, which is why you’ll find so many half hams (whole hams cut in half). But if you’re feeding a lot of people, you might consider it.
With a bone-in ham, plan on 1/3 to 1/2 pound of meat per person (or 2 to 3 servings per pound), or more if you want leftovers.
For a boneless ham, figure about 1/4 pound per person, or more for leftovers.
Butt or shank portion of ham?
The answer is purely a matter of preference, though the taste and cost are factors to consider.
A ham labeled “butt end” comes from the upper thigh, closer to the hip. It typically costs a bit more, is fattier and meatier.
Carving can be an issue with the butt end because of its irregularly shaped aitch bone. A ham labeled “shank end” is larger so you’ll get more servings out of it. It’s easier to carve, has less fat and costs less.
Personally, I prefer the flavor of the shank end, which isn’t as fatty.
Bone-in or boneless?
A boneless ham costs more than shank and butt portions, but there’s also less waste and you will get more servings. Boneless will have a binder that holds it together in one solid piece.
As for flavor, many cooks and meat experts would agree that choosing a ham with the bone in provides more flavor. And you can use the leftover bone to make soup.
Spiral-sliced or not?
Spiral-sliced hams are sliced in a spiral fashion around the bone, making serving easy. But you need to watch them closely because they can dry out when reheated. Allow 10 to 18 minutes per pound reheating time for a whole or half spiral-sliced ham.
I’ve had good luck reheating spiral sliced hams cut side down in the roasting pan.
How long should I cook it?
Ham labeled fully cooked needs a gentle rewarming in the oven. Most package directions recommend heating ham in a 325-degree oven. Set it out at room temperature for about an hour before placing in the oven. This way, it won’t take as long to reach the recommended internal temperature.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the center of the ham needs to reach 140 degrees to fully reheat. Figure 18 to 24 minutes per pound for half, bone-in hams and 10 to 15 minutes for boneless. Allow 15 to 18 minutes per pound when reheating a whole ham.
Glaze or not?
Glazes often contain a lot of sugar, which can burn, so many recipes call for adding them toward the end of cooking. But I think they keep the ham moist. You can apply some at the beginning of cooking (make sure the ham is covered with foil) and again after it has reached the 135-degree mark.
Susan Selasky is the food writer and Test Kitchen director for the Detroit Free Press, where she develops and tests recipes and answers readers’ questions about all things food. Contact her at sselasky@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @SusanMariecooks
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.