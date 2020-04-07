Spekkoek, or spice cake, is a classic Dutch specialty dessert that involves baking a cake in multiple thin layers. A thin layer of cake batter is spread in the pan and broiled until firm and golden. Then another layer is spread on top, and so on. The result is a toasty flavor and beautiful, intriguing pattern inside the cut cake.
The technique used in making spekkoek can be used to make an equally beautiful pastel, multilayered Easter cake.
Simply make up a double batch of your favorite white-cake batter, or use two boxes of store-bought white-cake mix. Divide the cake batter into five or more bowls, and tint each with food coloring. Don’t add too much; you want the colors to be pastels. For bright lavenders and blues, use a cake batter that calls for egg whites only; the yellow hue contributed by yolks will dull lavender and make blue look turquoise.
We wanted a tall cake with a continuous center, so we used a 4-inch-tall springform pan. Two boxes of cake mix filled it perfectly. Here’s what you need to do:
1. Make the batter, color it and spread a thin layer on the bottom of the well-sprayed pan or pans of your choice. Place 8 inches from a preheated low-heat broiler and cook from 1-3 minutes, or until the top is speckled golden. Remove from the oven and carefully add the next layer, spreading the batter just thick enough to cover.
2. Continue this process. If you are making a tall cake and the center begins to jiggle and feel undone, simply switch the oven to 350 degrees and let the cake bake for 5 to 10 minutes or until the center feels firm when you tap it gently. Then continue with your layers.
3. After the cake is completely cool, give it a simple coat of white icing. You may press toasted nuts or coconut around the sides, but avoid colorful decorations. It’s so interesting inside, that too much color on the outside would be overkill. It’s fun to present this simple-looking dessert and watch your guests’ eyes light up when you slice it.
Double this recipe for the thick springform technique described above.
Classic White Cake
12 tablespoons (1-1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
1-1/2 cups sugar
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
6 large egg whites (3/4 cup), beaten until slightly foamy
3/4 cup milk
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 (9-inch) diameter-by-1-1/2-inch-deep layer pans or 1 (13-by-9-by-2-inch) pan, buttered and bottoms lined with parchment or waxed paper
In a large mixing bowl, beat butter and sugar for about 5 minutes, until light and fluffy.
Stir together flour, baking powder and salt in a separate bowl. Set aside. Combine egg whites, milk and vanilla extract in another bowl and beat well.
Add 1/3 of the flour mixture to butter mixture, then add half the milk mixture, and beat on low speed with an electric hand mixer to blend. Continue to alternate beginning and ending with flour mixture. Scrape bowl and beater often. Do not overmix.
Color and bake as described above.
Makes two 9-inch layer cakes.
Recipe adapted from: Nick Malgieri (original recipe is on foodnetwork.com.)
White Buttercream Icing
3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
4 cups confectioners’ sugar, sifted
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Pinch of salt
4 tablespoons milk or heavy cream
In a medium bowl, using a handheld electric mixer, beat the softened butter at medium speed until smooth.
Add the confectioners’ sugar, vanilla extract and salt and beat the mixture at low speed just until combined. Increase the mixer speed to medium and beat until smooth.
Add the milk or heavy cream and beat until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.
Recipe from: foodandwine.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.