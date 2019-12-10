With this checklist, your home bar will be perfectly stocked for your next party.
For spicy & savory drinks:
- Tomato juice
- Horseradish
- Hot Sauce
- Worcestershire sauce
For sweet & sour drinks:
- Sour mix
- Grenadine
- Sugar (granulated, brown, cane)
- Syrup
Fruit juices:
- Orange juice
- Lime juice
- Lemon juice
- Cranberry juice
- Pineapple juice
Sodas:
- Seltzer
- Club soda
- Tonic
- Cola/lemon/lime/ginger ale
Garnishes:
- Lemon, lime, orange slices
- Maraschino cherries
- Olives
- Celery
- Fresh herbs such as mint or basil
- Also:
- Salts
- Pepper
- Bitters
- Orange bitters
Tools of the trade:
- Cocktail shaker
- Blender
- Bottle opener
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.