With this checklist, your home bar will be perfectly stocked for your next party.

For spicy & savory drinks:

  • Tomato juice
  • Horseradish
  • Hot Sauce
  • Worcestershire sauce

For sweet & sour drinks:

  • Sour mix
  • Grenadine
  • Sugar (granulated, brown, cane)
  • Syrup

Fruit juices:

  • Orange juice
  • Lime juice
  • Lemon juice
  • Cranberry juice
  • Pineapple juice

Sodas:

  • Seltzer
  • Club soda
  • Tonic
  • Cola/lemon/lime/ginger ale

Garnishes:

  • Lemon, lime, orange slices
  • Maraschino cherries
  • Olives
  • Celery
  • Fresh herbs such as mint or basil
  • Also:
  • Salts
  • Pepper
  • Bitters
  • Orange bitters

Tools of the trade:

  • Cocktail shaker
  • Blender
  • Bottle opener

