The spice combination that makes up homemade pumpkin pie spice; from left, cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)

4 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Mix all ingredients. Store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place for up to 6 months.

Makes 2-1/2 tablespoons.

Recipe from: Tasteofhome.com

