Order the dan dan noodles, my husband urged. So I did. He’s got good taste, and noodles almost always taste good. Besides, I didn’t want to admit I’d never heard of dan dan.
The noodles, scattered with pork bits and sesame seeds, lolled in a mysterious red-brown sauce. I stabbed in my chopsticks, swirled and slurped up a silky, spicy extravagance. Way beyond good.
The next time I faced a Sichuan menu, I lunged straight for the dan dan. This version came under a heap of wilted greens. It was even spicier — and even better. I started scouting spots for carryout. Nightly. I was developing a dan dan problem.
The solution, I thought, was knowledge. Dan dan, I learned, means pole. Once, the street vendor shouldered a bamboo pole, each end dangling one basket of slim noodles and another of pepper-spiked red-brown sauce.
This knowledge did nothing to curb my dan dan cravings. What I really needed — short of a vendor stationed at the kitchen door — was the recipe. Now there’s a dangerous thing.
Dan Dan Noodles
Preparation time: 1 hour
Cooking tome: 10 minutes
- 2 bunches baby bok choy
- Salt
- Sesame oil
- 1/2 pound fresh or dried Chinese noodles
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons sunflower seed butter (see note)
- 2 tablespoons sambal (see note)
- 1 tablespoon dark brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon rice wine (or other) vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon each: ground star anise, ground coriander, ground Sichuan (or black) pepper
- 1 pinch ground cinnamon
- 1 pound boneless pork sirloin, cubed
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- Chili oil
- 1/4 cup each: toasted sesame seeds, finely chopped green onions
Bring a big pot of salted water to a boil. Add bok choy; cook until leaves wilt bright green and stems turn tender, 2-3 minutes. Using tongs, pull out bok choy; rinse under cool water. Sprinkle with a little salt; drizzle with a little sesame oil.
Add noodles to the hot water; cook until tender but firm. Scoop out 1 cup of the cooking water. Drain noodles; rinse under cool water. Toss with a little salt and sesame oil.
Blend together 1/4 cup of the reserved cooking water, soy sauce, sunflower seed butter, sambal, sugar, vinegar, anise, coriander, pepper and cinnamon.
Toss pork cubes in the food processor. Pulse several times.
Heat canola oil in a wide heavy skillet. Add pork; cook until browned and cooked through, about 8 minutes. Stir in ginger and garlic; cook until fragrant, 30 seconds. Pour in sauce; cook, 1 minute. Add 1/4 cup reserved water (or more) to achieve a thin sauce that isn’t sticky. Pull pan off heat.
Pour 1 tablespoon chili oil into each of 4 shallow bowls. (Use less for those who are spice averse.) Add pork sauce to each bowl. Scatter on sesame seeds. Heap noodles on top of sauce. Settle a few bok choy stems alongside. Sprinkle on green onions. Let each guest swirl and dig in.
Makes 4 servings.
Notes: Sunflower seed butter is shelved near the peanut butter (which works as a substitution, in a pinch). Sambal, a paste made from red chilies, is available in the Asian-food section of the grocery store.
Recipe inspired by: Dooby’s restaurant, Baltimore
Home on the Range is a Tribune News Service column by Leah Eskin, which offers “delicious essays and insightful recipes.”