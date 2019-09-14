Stout means sturdy, brave and true. And yet, it lacks the bravado of its brethren. It’s not as keen as steely, as tough as rugged or as brawny as robust. Frankly there’s something sweet about stout.
Maybe that’s because stout also means tubby, pudgy and round. Pooh Bear knows stout. He earned the honor not in combat, but at the honey pot.
Same for beer. Stout is named for its dark-brewed brawn, but it offers a hint of sweet. We like stout simmered to a bittersweet glaze over carrots.
Seems like the sort of snack Pooh’s colleague Rabbit might appreciate after a long day with the Friends and Relations. A fine reason to kick up a couple of paws and indulge in a stout pint of stout.
Stouthearted Carrots
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
- 4 carrots
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 cup stout beer, such as Guinness
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves
- Flaky salt, such as Maldon
Peel and trim carrots. Slice on the diagonal into 1-inch thick ovals.
Heat butter in a large nonstick skillet set over medium heat. Slide in carrots and toss to coat.
Pour in beer and honey; stir in kosher salt and pepper. Heat to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until little liquid remains, about 25 minutes. Lower heat and, watching closely, stir until liquid has disappeared and carrots are sticky with glaze (but not scorched), about 5 minutes. Deglaze pan with lemon juice.
Scrape carrots into a serving bowl. Sprinkle with thyme and flaky salt. Enjoy.
Makes 4 servings.
Home on the Range is a Tribune News Service column by Leah Eskin, which offers “delicious essays and insightful recipes.”
