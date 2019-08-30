Steamed_clams_Pasta

Fresh clams are mixed with tubular pasta and sweet and hot peppers. (Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

 Abel Uribe

The word-worker, on vacation, tries to avoid her colleagues. Though she shelters in concert hall, museum and woods, words sneak in.

Sighing, she picks up a book. Not the breezy novel, brief story or brazen catalog. She opens “The Sympathizer” — dark, devastating and dense with words, familiar and not-so-much.

She admires the way the protagonist, new to English, conquers, annexes and dominates the language. Adamantine? Shambolic? Crapulent? (Unbreakable, chaotic, drunk.)

She closes the novel — and vacation — doubtful she’ll retain all her new acquaintances. One will stick: snick. Like slit and nick, it’s a small cut. Surely it will make a dependable co-worker.

She dines at Roister (boisterous) and packs her bags, eager to get back to work.

Clams and Pasta

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

  • 20 fresh clams in their shells (any mix of little neck, Manila, razor and surf)
  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • 1 shallot, halved, and 1 shallot, thinly sliced
  • 1 clove garlic, halved, and 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
  • 6 ounces dried tubular pasta
  • 1 tablespoon butter, plus 1 tablespoon, optional
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 red bell peppers, sliced into matchsticks
  • 1 hot red pepper, finely chopped, optional
  • 1 tablespoon capers, drained, rinsed, patted dry
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup mixed chopped chives, parsley and mint
  • 1 lime, quartered

Soak clams in cold water for 15 minutes to loosen any grit. Slide into a strainer and rinse well under cold water. Scrub clams, discarding any with cracked shells. Dry clams with a kitchen towel.

Settle clams in a large saucepan. Pour in the wine. Drop in the halved shallot and the halved garlic. Cover. Bring to a boil and let steam until clams open, 5-7 minutes.

Set a sieve over a large bowl. Line the sieve with cheese cloth. Pour in clams and their cooking liquid. Discard any unopened clams.

Use a small spoon to scrape clams from their shells. Avoid snicks. Reserve naked clams and their cooking liquid separately. (Discard shells and the cheesecloth.)

Cook pasta in salted water until 1 minute underdone. Drain.

Set a wide skillet over medium-high heat; add 1 tablespoon butter and the oil. When butter has melted, tumble in peppers, sliced shallots and chopped garlic. Cook until softened, about 5 minutes.

Stir in capers, sugar, pasta and about 1/2 cup of the clam-cooking liquid. Cook, stirring, 1 minute. Add clams. Cook until everything is hot and glossy, adding more clam-cooking liquid and/or more butter, if needed. Season with salt and pepper.

Scoop pasta into two shallow bowls. Dust pasta with herbs. Spritz with lime. Enjoy.

Makes 2 servings.

Recipe inspired by: Roister restaurant, Chicago

Home on the Range is a Tribune News Service column by Leah Eskin, which offers “delicious essays and insightful recipes.”

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments