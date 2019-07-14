Summer_sandwich

For a light summery lunch or simple appetizer, grill up some rustic bread, slather it with garlic-oil doused ricotta and top with grilled zucchini ribbons.

“Adulting” can be pronounced two ways: with dripping sarcasm or bristling scorn. After all, adult is best unadulterated. Either you can hoist a credit score, fix a flat and fold a fitted sheet, or you’re not.

Disqualifying many. I’m happy to soothe the unruly heap of shorts and slacks. Sheets: No. They leap out of the dryer tangled into vicious knots; best to ball and shove in a deep closet — one that locks.

Recently, a friend (OK, the internet) explained a calm approach: Stack up the four corner points. Ignore the antics of the springy elastics. While they’re busy roughhousing, sandwich them into a square as neat and smooth as ricotta on white bread.

The first time I worked this trick, I dropped the neat, white square on the dining room table for everyone to admire. No one did. So I swapped it out for ricotta on white. It was tastier than laundry and nearly as adult.

Summer Sandwich

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Grilling time: 4 minutes

  • 1/2 cup olive oil, about
  • 1 fat clove garlic, mashed
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2/3 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 small (1/2-pound) zucchini
  • 2 slices country or sourdough bread

Pour oil into a small bowl. Drop in garlic. Season with a little salt and pepper. Let rest at least 10 minutes.

Stir together ricotta, thyme and lemon zest in a separate bowl. Season with salt and pepper.

Trim zucchini. Use a mandoline or a vegetable peeler to slice the long way into 1/4-inch thick strips.

Paint the bread on both sides with the seasoned oil. Paint the zucchini strips on both sides with the oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Prepare a medium-hot grill. Grill bread and zucchini strips over direct heat until bread is crunchy and zucchini is bright green at the edges and striped with grill marks, about 2 minutes per side for both.

Set bread on each of two plates. Schmear with ricotta. Top with grilled zucchini. Grind on more pepper and drizzle with a bit of the oil. Munch.

Makes. 2 open-face sandwiches.

Home on the Range is a Tribune News Service column by Leah Eskin, which offers “delicious essays and insightful recipes.”

