On parents weekend, our student seems stunned to find us — her parents — on campus, for the weekend.
But college comes with requirements, and one is showing up. So we do. We register for two days of academic rigor: classroom lectures, campus strolls, cafeteria cuisine. We are prepared for the collegiate challenge: asking tough questions. Our daughter opens with one: How about breakfast off-campus?
We order eggs scrambled savory and bread grilled golden. Then we grill our girl: Is she taking demanding courses? Is she developing sturdy friendships? Is she using her time — and college is a gift of time — to the fullest?
She downs her coffee and announces her agenda: She has a class to attend, she has a dance to perform, she has a movie to shoot. She has a question: How long are we staying?
Leisurely Breakfast
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 3 minutes
- 4 eggs
- 1 tablespoon heavy cream
- 1/4 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 ounce cream cheese, cut into small cubes
- 1 tablespoon snipped fresh chives
- 1 ounce smoked salmon, slivered
Crack eggs into a glass measuring cup or a bowl. Add cream, zest, salt and pepper. Mix vigorously with a fork to an even pale yellow.
Melt butter in an 8-inch skillet over medium-low heat. Pour in eggs. Dot with cream cheese; sprinkle with chives. Cook, pulling set eggs from the sides of the pan toward the center, until you have a heap of fine, moist curds, 2 to 3 minutes. Pull pan off heat.
Sprinkle salmon over eggs; fold in gently. Divide and slide onto two plates. Enjoy.
Grilled bread: Slice a fresh loaf of country (or Italian or sourdough) bread into 1-inch thick slabs. Brush both sides of each slice with melted butter. Heat a griddle over medium-high heat. Grill bread toasty, about 2 minutes per side. More butter isn’t necessary, but it’s nice.
Makes 2 servings.
Home on the Range is a Tribune News Service column by Leah Eskin, which offers “delicious essays and insightful recipes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.