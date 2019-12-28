Kefta

Kefta, made with ground lamb, grated onion, and chopped mint and parsley, are served on a crisp salad of grated carrots with lemon-honey-chile dressing. (Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Kefta, rolled from ground beef or lamb, is not a meatball. Meat oval, meat lollipop, meat blob, perhaps. Not ball.

Cooks often describe them as torpedoes, though the weapon is named after a cigar, and the cigar is named after an electric ray that’s flat below, humped above and topped with small, close-set, menacing eyes. Not something I’d like to find flopping on my carrot salad.

The only commonality these shapes share is that they come to a point, as should I. So: Format kefta however you like, as long as it’s not a sphere, which is wrong. Charred outside, carrying a payload of garlic, mint and parsley, they’re the bomb.

Kefta

Preparation time: 30 minutes plus 1 hour to chill

Cooking time: 6 minutes

For the garlic mash:

  • 1 plump clove garlic
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt

For the carrot salad:

  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
  • 1 pound (about 8 large) carrots, peeled, trimmed
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 tablespoons roasted, salted pistachios

For the kefta:

  • Half a yellow onion
  • 1/2 pound ground lamb
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh mint leaves
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Canola oil

For the garlic mash, drop garlic into a mortar. Sprinkle on salt. Using pestle, mash to a paste.

For the salad, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, honey, cayenne and a scant 1/4 teaspoon of the garlic mash.

Using the second-largest holes on a box grater or the small shredding disk of a food processor, shred the carrots. Heap into a bowl. Sprinkle on parsley. Pour on lemon dressing. Toss. Chill 1 hour or more.

For the kefta, grate the onion on the largest holes of a box grater. Scoop up handfuls of onion and squeeze, discarding liquid. In a large bowl, mix together onion, lamb, mint, parsley and the remaining garlic mash. Season with about 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.

Divide lamb mixture into 8 portions and shape each into a torpedo. If working ahead, chill.

Flick on the range exhaust. Lightly oil a ridged griddle pan, and set over high heat. Add kefta torpedoes, and cook, turning to cook all sides, until charred outside and still a bit pink inside, 6-8 minutes.

Scoop cold carrot salad onto each of 2 big or 4 small plates. Scatter on pistachios. Top with kefta. Enjoy.

Makes 4 appetizer servings or 2 main-dish servings.

Home on the Range is a Tribune News Service column by Leah Eskin, which offers “delicious essays and insightful recipes.”

