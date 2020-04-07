With Easter on the horizon, the forecast is clear: Ham, with lots of leftovers.
Nothing goes quite so well with creamy deviled eggs and fresh, grassy asparagus on Easter Sunday as the sweet-saltiness of baked ham. And, aside from the turkey of some other holidays, nothing hangs around and takes up more room in the refrigerator than a ham. They’re just so huge. It seems no matter how many aunts, uncles, cousins or neighbors’ children you invite to Easter dinner (or don't in the era of social distancing), the ham remains.
Of course, you can buy a 2- or 3-pound ham, but you’ll end up paying more per pound. Might as well go for something bigger — and more economical.
Ham keeps for three or four days in the refrigerator, or until the use-by date on the label, according to the National Pork Board’s Web site (www.pork.org). While the pork folks don’t advise freezing large pieces of ham because it leaves the meat feeling mealy and unappealing in the mouth, slices or cubes of ham in soups or casseroles freeze without much trouble.
With this in mind, we asked readers for their ideas for leftover ham and cast about for ideas ourselves. Here’s to making the most of Easter leftovers without feeling flooded by pork.
Mexican Ham and Bean Soup
- 1 pound dried great Northern beans
- 8 cups chicken broth
- 2 cups chopped onion
- 2 cups water
- 1 to 2 cups cubed ham
- 1 tablespoon minus 1 teaspoon chili powder (see note)
- 1 teaspoon chipotle chili powder
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 2 bay leaves
- 3 garlic cloves crushed
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounce) diced tomatoes with chilies, undrained
- 1 chipotle chili (see note)
- 1/2 cup shredded Manchego or Monterey Jack cheese (optional)
- 1/2 cup minced fresh cilantro (optional)
- Sour cream (optional)
Sort and wash beans. Place in a Dutch oven or stock pot and cover with water 2 inches above beans. Bring to a boil. Cook 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand 1 hour. Drain. Alternatively, soak the beans in water overnight, then drain.
In a pot, combine beans, broth, onion, water, ham, chili powders, cumin, oregano, bay leaves and garlic. Bring to a boil. Partially cover, reduce heat to medium low and simmer 11⁄2 hours or until beans are tender.
Stir in tomatoes and chili. Simmer 30 minutes.
Discard bay leaves and chili. Ladle soup into bowls and garnish with cheese, cilantro and sour cream.
Notes: If you are using chipotle chili powder, omit the chipotle chili. If you are using a chipotle chili, use 1 tablespoon of chili powder and no chipotle chili powder.
Makes 8 1-1/2 cup servings.
Recipe from: “Cooking Light Complete Cookbook” (Oxmoor House, 2008)
Judy Bolt writes that her son found this recipe on the Internet a few years ago and her family has been making it for Easter ever since. It is a good alternative to the normal sweet glaze. Bolt cuts this recipe in half for a 6-pound ham, so a full recipe should cover a 12-pound ham.
Ham with Mustard Vermouth Sauce
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 shallots, minced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 cups dry vermouth
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 2-1/2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/2 cup Dijon mustard
- 1/4 cup whole-grain mustard
Put butter in saute pan; add shallot and garlic, and saute in butter until tender. Pour in vermouth and brown sugar, and simmer for about 5 minutes to evaporate the alcohol.
Meanwhile, in a bowl, whisk together cornstarch and broth. Add thyme. Pour this mixture into simmering vermouth. Stir sauce over low heat until it thickens. Remove from heat and stir in mustards. Check for seasoning and add salt if you like.
Serve warm over warm sliced ham.
Brunch Ham Puffs
- 1 (10 ounces) package of frozen puff pastry shells (see note)
- 1 (10-3/4 ounces) can condensed cream of chicken soup
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard
- 1-1/2 cups cubed cooked ham
- 1-1/2 cups cooked asparagus cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese
Bake pastry shells according to package directions.
In a saucepan, combine soup, milk, mustard, ham, asparagus and cheese. Over medium heat, heat through, stirring often. Pour ham mixture into pastry shells and serve.
Note: Dianne Floyd, who submitted this recipe, recommends Pepperidge Farm pastry shells.
Makes 6 servings.
Crock-pot Dried Limas
- 1-pound bag dried lima beans, large or small
- Ham bone
- 1-1/2 teaspoons salt
- 5 cups water
Wash and sort beans. Cover beans in water 2 to 3 inches above beans. Soak overnight. Drain beans.
Place ham bone in bottom of slow cooker. Add beans, salt and water. Cover and cook on low for 8 to 9 hours, until beans are tender.
Makes 12 1/2-cup servings.
Recipe from: Beth Phelps
Honey-Marsala Ham
- 1 smoked, fully cooked ham butt half
- 1 teaspoon ground allspice
- 24 whole cloves
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1 cup sweet Marsala wine, divided
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.
Trim rind and excess fat from the ham. Score the remaining fat in a diamond pattern. Coat a roasting pan with a rack with cooking spray. Place ham in it.
Sprinkle ham with allspice. Press cloves into ham in a decorative pattern. Drizzle ham with the honey. Bake for 30 minutes.
Pour 1/2 cup Marsala over the ham and bake for an 30 additional minutes. Pour remaining Marsala over the ham and bake until ham is heated through. Remove ham from the oven to a platter, cover it with foil, and let it rest for 15 minutes before carving.
Recipe from: Carol Taylor
Ham and Potato Casserole
- 1 10-3/4-ounce can cream of mushroom soup
- 6 cups thinly sliced potatoes
- 1 cup sliced onion
- 1/2 cup milk
- 2 cups cubed ham
- Dash pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons butter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a casserole dish.
In a large bowl, combine soup, potatoes, onion, milk, ham, pepper and salt. Mix well. Pour into casserole dish. Dot with butter.
Bake uncovered for 45 minutes. Stir. Cover and bake for 45 minutes longer.
Makes 8 servings.
Recipe from: Beth Phelps
