Apricots and other stone fruit are a common sight at market stands this time of year, but the flavorful fruit are really starting to come into season.
Apricots, including sweet, plump Helena apricots, large Robadas and fragrant Poppy apricots, as well as crimson Flavor Royal pluots and other pluots and apriums (hybrid fruit created by crossing apricots with plums) are making a colorful show with a season that typically lasts well through the hot summer months.
Green apricots — unripe apricots similar in appearance to almonds — pop up occasionally at the odd stand; these are bitter- or sour-flavored fruit often used for pickling.
Sometimes the best apricots are best savored as a simple snack, with a stack of napkins handy to help with each juicy bite. Slice the fruit to add sweet notes to a quick salad, or halve and grill apricots to caramelize the sugars before serving alongside a simple scoop of ice cream. Turn the fruit into a shrub — a sweetened, vinegar-based drink also called “drinking vinegars” — or add diced fruit to a summer sangria.
If adding to a tart, galette or crumble, the skins are easily removed before using: Score the base of each fruit with an X, then place in boiling water just until the skin begins to curl. Remove the fruit to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking and peel the skin away as soon as the fruit is cool enough to handle.
Apricot Almond Galette
Total time: 1 hour, plus cooling time
- 1-1/2 pounds apricots (6 to 8)
- 2 to 4 tablespoons granulated sugar, depending on the sweetness of the apricots
- 1 teaspoon almond extract or 2 tablespoons almond liqueur
- Prepared galette dough (recipe follows)
- 3 tablespoons sliced almonds
- 1/3 cup raspberries, if desired
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 tablespoon coarse sugar
Cut each apricot into 6 to 8 wedges, discarding the pits. Combine the apricots with the granulated sugar and almond extract in a work bowl and toss well to mix.
Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Remove the dough from the refrigerator to a flat surface lined with a lightly floured sheet of parchment. Roll the dough into a rough circle about 15 inches in diameter and a generous one-eighth-inch thick. Transfer the dough (still on the parchment) to a baking sheet.
Gently stir in the sliced almonds and raspberries with the apricots. Spoon the apricots into the center of the dough. Fold the outer 3 inches of the dough circle toward the center to make a packet, leaving the inner 4 or 5 inches of apricots uncovered (the assembled galette will be about 9 inches in diameter). Lightly brush the pastry with the beaten egg, then scatter the coarse sugar over the apricots and pastry.
Bake until the crust is golden brown and the apricots are softened, about 45 minutes. Start checking the galette after 30 minutes, and loosely cover the fruit with a sheet of foil if they color too quickly. Cool the galette 15 to 20 minutes before slicing.
Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Nutrition information per serving (based on 8): 374 calories; 6 grams protein; 43 grams carbohydrates; 3 grams fiber; 20 grams fat; 9 grams saturated fat; 54 mg cholesterol; 15 grams sugar; 303 mg sodium.
This is a basic pie crust recipe, with the dough worked a bit more to strengthen it. The cider vinegar is used to help “shorten” the crust, improving the texture. Though you might smell the vinegar as you roll out the crust, you should not taste or smell it in the finished galette.
Galette Dough
Total time: 20 minutes, plus chilling time
- 2-1/4 cups (9.6 ounces) flour
- Generous 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1/4 cup cold shortening
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) cold butter, cut into ½-inch cubes
- 2-1/4 teaspoons cider vinegar
- 4 to 6 tablespoons ice water, more if needed
To make the dough using a food processor, pulse together the flour, salt and sugar until thoroughly combined. Add the shortening and pulse until incorporated (the dough will look like moist sand). Add the butter and pulse just until the butter is reduced to pea-sized pieces. Sprinkle the vinegar and water over the mixture, and pulse a few times to form the dough. Remove the dough to a lightly floured surface and knead a few times until it comes together in a single mass. Mold the dough into a disk roughly 6 to 8 inches in diameter. Cover the disk tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 2 hours, preferably overnight.
Alternatively, to make the dough by hand, whisk together the flour, salt and sugar in a large bowl. Add the shortening and incorporate using a pastry cutter or fork (the dough will look like moist sand). Cut in the butter just until it is reduced to pea-sized pieces. Sprinkle the vinegar and water over the mixture, and stir together until the ingredients are combined to form a dough. Remove the dough to a lightly floured surface and knead a few times until it comes together in a single mass. Mold the dough into a disk roughly 6 to 8 inches in diameter. Cover the disk tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 2 hours, preferably overnight.
Makes enough for 1 (9- to 10-inch) galette.
Nutrition information per serving (based on 8): 289 calories; 4 grams protein; 28 grams carbohydrates; 1 gram fiber; 18 grams fat; 9 grams saturated fat; 31 mg cholesterol; 2 grams sugar; 293 mg sodium.
Noelle Carter is the former Test Kitchen director for the Los Angeles Times. Currently she is a culinary consultant and recipe developer for a variety of clients. Follow her on Twitter at @noellecarter or check out her website at www.noellecarterfood.com