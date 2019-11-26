This is a quick autumn or winter salad supper. Use this recipe for turkey leftovers. Just cut cooked turkey into cubes and follow the remaining recipe.
Crostini is Italian for “little crusts.” These are toasted rounds of bread. They’re topped with herbed goat cheese for this recipe.
Substitutions: Boneless, skinless chicken cutlets can be used instead of turkey cutlets. Any spreadable herb cheese can be used for the crostini. Any type of bread can be used for the crostini. Any type of lettuce can be used.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound turkey tenderloin cutlets, 1/2 ounce garlic herb goat cheese, 1 carton nonfat plain yogurt, 1 small French baguette, 1 jar orange marmalade, 1 bottle lemon juice, 1 bag sliced apples, 1 small head red lettuce. Staples: olive oil spray, reduced-fat mayonnaise, salt, black peppercorns.
Turkey and Apple Salad
- 3/4 pound turkey tenderloin cutlets
- Olive oil spray
- 1-1/2 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise
- 3 tablespoons nonfat plain yogurt
- 3 tablespoons orange marmalade
- 2 teaspoons bottled lemon juice
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 cups fresh apple slices
- Several red lettuce leaves
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Spray with olive oil spray and add turkey cutlets. Cover and cook 2 minutes. Turn, cover and cook 2 minutes. Lower heat to medium and cook covered 3 minutes. While turkey cooks, mix reduced-fat mayonnaise, yogurt, marmalade and lemon juice together in a medium- size bowl. Remove turkey to a carving board and add salt and pepper to taste. Cut turkey into 1-inch strips. Add to bowl with apple slices. Toss in the sauce. Arrange lettuce leaves on 2 dinner plates. Spoon turkey salad on top.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 408 calories, 65 calories from fat, 7.3 g total fat, 1.3 g saturated fat, 2.6 g monounsaturated fat, 112 mg cholesterol, 188 mg sodium, 42.7 g carbohydrate, 3.5 g dietary fiber, 13.9 g sugars, 44.1 g protein. Exchanges: 1 fruit, 2 carbohydrate, 5 lean meat
Herbed Cheese Crostini
- 1/4 French baguette, sliced into 2 slices
- Olive oil spray
- 1 tablespoon garlic herb goat cheese (1/2 ounce)
Preheat broiler or toaster oven. Cut bread on diagonal into 2 slices. Spray with olive oil spray. Place under broiler for 1-1/2 minutes to toast. Spread with cheese.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 115 calories, 39 calories from fat, 4.3 g total fat, 1.8 g saturated fat, 1.8 g monounsaturated fat, 6 mg cholesterol, 174 mg sodium, 15.1 g carbohydrate, 1 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugars, 4 g protein. Exchanges: 1 starch, 1 fat
Recipe from: “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the
American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
