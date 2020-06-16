It’s called smothered steak in Great Britain. Slow cooking makes the steak tender and helps the sauce flavors blend with the meat.
I use grass-fed beef in this recipe. It is lower in saturated fat than conventional beef and tastes great.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 10 ounces grass-fed round steak, 1 container dry mustard, 1 pound red potatoes, 1 can low-sodium chopped tomatoes, 1 bottle reduced-sodium Worcestershire sauce (see note) and 1 bunch parsley (optional). Staples: olive oil, flour, carrots, salt and black peppercorns.
Swiss Steak
- 10 ounces grass-fed round steak, cut into 4 pieces
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1 tablespoon dry mustard
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 pound red potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 3-1/2 cups)
- 1 cup sliced carrots
- 1-1/2 cups low-sodium chopped tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium Worcestershire sauce (see note)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley (optional)
Note: Look for reduced-sodium Worcestershire sauce, containing per tablespoon: 15 calories, 135 mg sodium
Remove visible fat from meat and cut into 4 pieces. Place between 2 pieces of plastic wrap and pound into thinner steaks with a meat mallet or bottom of a heavy skillet.
Combine flour and mustard together in a bowl. Add the steak and toss to coat all sides. Heat oil in a heavy-bottom saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the steak, potatoes and carrots. Sauté 5 minutes to brown steak on all sides.
Sprinkle any remaining flour and dry mustard that did not stick to the steak over the vegetables. Add the chopped tomatoes and Worcestershire sauce. Lower the heat to medium, cover and cook 1 hour. (Do not let the sauce boil while cooking.) The meat should be fork-tender. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Divide between two dinner plates. Sprinkle parsley on top (optional).
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 490 calories, 110 calories from fat, 12 g fat, 3.3 g saturated fat, 6.2 g monounsaturated fat, 70 mg cholesterol, 39 g protein, 59 g carbohydrates, 8 g dietary fiber, 13 g sugars, 580 mg sodium, 1,660 mg potassium, 220 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 3 starch, 2 vegetable, 4 1/2 lean protein.
Recipe from: “Delicious One-Pot Dishes,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
