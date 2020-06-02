The spice section of the market helps create this simple meal packed with punch.
Pre-packaged chili seasoning mix gives zip to the mild flavor and firm texture of farm-raised tilapia. Hot chipotle pepper powder from the spice section creates a sweet heat for the chipotle corn and zucchini.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound farm-raised tilapia, 1 package chili seasoning mix,1 jar chipotle chili pepper seasoning, 1 package frozen corn kernels, 1/2 pound zucchini. Staples: Olive oil, olive oil spray, garlic and salt
Southwestern Fish Fillet
- Olive oil spray
- 3/4 pound farm-raised tilapia
- 1 medium garlic clove, cut in half
- 2 teaspoons chili seasoning mix 2 teaspoons olive oil
Preheat broiler. Cover a baking tray with foil and spray with olive oil spray.
Rinse tilapia and pat dry. Place on tray and rub one side of each fish fillet with the cut side of the garlic and sprinkle evenly with chili seasoning mix. Spoon olive oil over the fish. Broil 6 inches from heat source until cooked through, 8 minutes. To test the tilapia, make a small cut into the thickest part. The flesh will be opaque, not translucent.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: Calories 233, calories from fat 90, total fat 10.0 g, saturated fat 2.3 g, monounsaturated fat 6.0 g, cholesterol 84mg, sodium 120 mg, carbohydrate 2.5 g, dietary, fiber 1.0 g, sugars 0.2 g, protein 34.6 g
Exchanges: 5 lean meat, 1/2 fat
Chipotle Corn and Zucchini
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1/2 pound zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 1-3/4 cups)
- 2 cups frozen corn kernels
- Large pinch chipotle chili pepper seasoning (about 1/8 teaspoon) (see note)
- Salt
Note: If chipotle pepper seasoning is not available, use smoked or Hungarian paprika.
Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the zucchini and corn. Sauté 5 minutes. Sprinkle with chipotle seasoning and salt to taste.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: Calories 187, calories from fat 61, total fat 6.8 g, saturated fat 1.1 g, monounsaturated fat 3.9 g, cholesterol 0 mg, sodium 45 mg, carbohydrate 31.5 g, dietary, fiber 4.3 g, sugars 11.3 g, protein 6.3 g
Exchanges: 1-1/2-starch, 1 vegetable, 1 fat
Recipe from: “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.