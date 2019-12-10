These quesadillas are little Tex-Mex sandwiches that are pan-fried and served with a quick Black Bean and Tomato salad. The variety of textures and flavors from the earthy, meaty mushrooms to the soft cheese and crisp tortillas combines to create a tasty, satisfying meal.
The mushrooms and spinach are pre-cooked, which can be done in the same skillet that will be used to cook the quesadillas or in a microwave oven.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 10 ounces cooked, medium, peeled shrimp, 1 small package shredded, reduced-fat cheddar cheese (see note), 1 package 6-inch corn tortillas, 1 can black beans, 1/4 pound sliced, baby bello mushrooms, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat spinach, 1 container diced/chopped bought tomatoes. Staples: olive oil spray, reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing (see note), salt, black peppercorns.
Shrimp Mushroom Quesadillas
- 1/4 pound sliced, baby bello mushrooms (1-1/2 cups)
- 2 cups washed, ready-to-eat spinach
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Olive oil spray
- 4 6-inch corn tortillas
- 10 ounces cooked, medium-size, peeled shrimp
- 6 tablespoons shredded, reduced-fat cheddar cheese (1-1/2 ounces) (see note)
Note: Look for low-fat cheddar cheese containing per ounce: 49 calories, 2 g fat, 1.2 g saturated fat, 174 mg sodium.
Stove-top method: Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and sauté 2 minutes or until mushrooms are soft. Stir in spinach until it wilts, about 1 minute. Drain and remove to a bowl and add salt and pepper to taste.
Microwave method: Place mushrooms in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 2 minutes. Remove from microwave and stir in spinach and return to the microwave for 1 minute. Stir to combine ingredients. Drain and add salt and pepper to taste.
Heat two nonstick skillets over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add 2 tortillas and heat about 1 minute or until bottom is golden. Turn over and spoon 1/4 of the mushrooms and spinach mixture over 1/2 of each of the tortillas.
Place 1/4 of the shrimp on top of each tortilla and sprinkle 1-1/2-tablespoons of the shredded cheese over the shrimp on each tortilla. Gently fold in half, cover with a lid and sauté 1 minute. Turn over, cover, and sauté 1 minute or until cheese melts. Remove place 2 tortillas on each dinner plates. Repeat process for 2 remaining tortillas.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 365 calories, 67 calories from fat, 7.5 g total fat, 1.9 g saturated fat, 2.2 g monounsaturated fat, 263 mg cholesterol, 418 mg sodium, 29.4 g carbohydrate, 4 g dietary fiber, 0.7 g sugars, 45.1 g protein. Exchanges: 2 starch, 5 lean meat.
Black Bean and Tomato Salad
- 3/4 cup drained and rinsed canned black beans
- 1 cup fresh diced tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing (see note)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Note: Look for reduced-fat vinaigrette or oil and vinegar dressing containing per tablespoon: 11 calories, 1 g fat, 4 mg sodium.
Place black beans and tomatoes in a bowl. Add dressing and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 112 calories, 13 calories from fat, 1.5 g total fat, 0.2 g saturated fat, 0.4 g monounsaturated fat, 1 mg cholesterol, 9 mg sodium, 19.5 g carbohydrate, 6.7 g dietary fiber, 3.1 g sugars, 6.6 g protein. Exchanges: 1 starch, 1/2 fat.
Recipe from: “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.