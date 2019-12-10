These quesadillas are little Tex-Mex sandwiches that are pan-fried and served with a quick Black Bean and Tomato salad. The variety of textures and flavors from the earthy, meaty mushrooms to the soft cheese and crisp tortillas combines to create a tasty, satisfying meal.

The mushrooms and spinach are pre-cooked, which can be done in the same skillet that will be used to cook the quesadillas or in a microwave oven.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 10 ounces cooked, medium, peeled shrimp, 1 small package shredded, reduced-fat cheddar cheese (see note), 1 package 6-inch corn tortillas, 1 can black beans, 1/4 pound sliced, baby bello mushrooms, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat spinach, 1 container diced/chopped bought tomatoes. Staples: olive oil spray, reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing (see note), salt, black peppercorns.

Shrimp Mushroom Quesadillas

  • 1/4 pound sliced, baby bello mushrooms (1-1/2 cups)
  • 2 cups washed, ready-to-eat spinach
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Olive oil spray
  • 4 6-inch corn tortillas
  • 10 ounces cooked, medium-size, peeled shrimp
  • 6 tablespoons shredded, reduced-fat cheddar cheese (1-1/2 ounces) (see note)

Note: Look for low-fat cheddar cheese containing per ounce: 49 calories, 2 g fat, 1.2 g saturated fat, 174 mg sodium.

Stove-top method: Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and sauté 2 minutes or until mushrooms are soft. Stir in spinach until it wilts, about 1 minute. Drain and remove to a bowl and add salt and pepper to taste.

Microwave method: Place mushrooms in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 2 minutes. Remove from microwave and stir in spinach and return to the microwave for 1 minute. Stir to combine ingredients. Drain and add salt and pepper to taste.

Heat two nonstick skillets over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add 2 tortillas and heat about 1 minute or until bottom is golden. Turn over and spoon 1/4 of the mushrooms and spinach mixture over 1/2 of each of the tortillas.

Place 1/4 of the shrimp on top of each tortilla and sprinkle 1-1/2-tablespoons of the shredded cheese over the shrimp on each tortilla. Gently fold in half, cover with a lid and sauté 1 minute. Turn over, cover, and sauté 1 minute or until cheese melts. Remove place 2 tortillas on each dinner plates. Repeat process for 2 remaining tortillas.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 365 calories, 67 calories from fat, 7.5 g total fat, 1.9 g saturated fat, 2.2 g monounsaturated fat, 263 mg cholesterol, 418 mg sodium, 29.4 g carbohydrate, 4 g dietary fiber, 0.7 g sugars, 45.1 g protein. Exchanges: 2 starch, 5 lean meat.

Black Bean and Tomato Salad

  • 3/4 cup drained and rinsed canned black beans
  • 1 cup fresh diced tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing (see note)
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Note: Look for reduced-fat vinaigrette or oil and vinegar dressing containing per tablespoon: 11 calories, 1 g fat, 4 mg sodium.

Place black beans and tomatoes in a bowl. Add dressing and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 112 calories, 13 calories from fat, 1.5 g total fat, 0.2 g saturated fat, 0.4 g monounsaturated fat, 1 mg cholesterol, 9 mg sodium, 19.5 g carbohydrate, 6.7 g dietary fiber, 3.1 g sugars, 6.6 g protein. Exchanges: 1 starch, 1/2 fat.

Recipe from: “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.

Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

