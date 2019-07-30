Fresh salmon, cucumbers and tomatoes make a tasty combination in this creamy soup supper.
Gazpacho is a Spanish soup served at room temperature or chilled. Adding freshly cooked salmon creates a complete one-dish meal in which the soup ingredients flavor the salmon.
The secret to the rich flavor of this dinner is that the salmon is cooked for just a few minutes on its own and removed from the saucepan, so that it does not overcook. It’s then added to the remaining ingredients in the gazpacho so the flavors can blend.
The salmon may be a little red in the center when it is removed from the skillet. It will continue to cook in its own heat once it is removed.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound wild salmon fillet, 1 carton nonfat, plain yogurt, 1 bottle low-sodium tomato juice (see note), 1 loaf crusty whole wheat bread, 2 containers fresh diced tomatoes (2 cups needed), 1 container fresh diced onion, 1 container fresh diced cucumber, 1 bunch scallions Staples: olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, black peppercorns.
Salmon Gazpacho
- 3/4 pound wild caught salmon fillet (or salmon steak)
- 1 cup low-sodium tomato juice (or low-sodium V8 juice) (see note)
- 2 cups plus 2 tablespoons fresh diced tomatoes, divided use
- 3/4 cup fresh diced onion
- 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh diced cucumber, divided use
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 cup nonfat, plain yogurt
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 slices crusty whole wheat bread
- 2 scallions sliced
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the salmon and saute 3 minutes, turn and saute 3 minutes for a 3/4-inch piece. If the salmon is thicker, cook another 2 minutes per side until salmon is cooked through.
While salmon cooks, pour tomato juice into a blender or food processor. Add 2 cups tomatoes, the onion, 3/4 cup diced cucumber, olive oil, balsamic vinegar and yogurt. Blend until smooth. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between 2 large soup bowls.
Toast bread. Cut cooked salmon into 1 to 2-inch pieces and divide between the bowls. Sprinkle remaining 2 tablespoons diced tomatoes and 2 tablespoons diced cucumber over soup and sprinkle scallions on top.
Makes 2 servings.
Note: Look for low-sodium tomato juice containing per cup (8 ounces): 41 calories, 10.3 g carbohydrate, 24 mg sodium.
Nutrition information per serving: 518 calories, 142 calories from fat, 15.8 g total fat, 2.6 g saturated fat, 6.9 g monounsaturated fat, 98.5 mg cholesterol, 351 mg sodium, 44.6 g carbohydrate, 6.5 g dietary fiber, 15.4 g sugars, 53 g protein. Exchanges: 1 starch, 1/2 fat-free milk, 3 vegetable, 6 lean meat, 1 fat
Recipe from: “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes. ” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.