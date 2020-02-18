DQF One pot dishes

The flavors of Northern Italy are the basis for this pork dinner. Fresh rosemary flavors the pork, potatoes and Brussels sprouts.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound pork tenderloin, 3/4 pound red potatoes, 3/4 pound Brussels sprouts and 1 package fresh rosemary. Staples: Olive oil, balsamic vinegar, fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth (see note), salt and black peppercorns.

Rosemary Pork, Potatoes and Sprouts

  • 3/4 pound pork tenderloin
  • 2 tablespoons fresh rosemary or 2 teaspoons dried rosemary
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided use
  • 3/4 pound red potatoes, washed, do not peel, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 3/4 pound Brussels sprouts, damaged outer leaves removed and cut in quarters (about 3 cups)
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth (see note)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Note: Look for fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, containing per cup: 20 calories, 0 g fat, 150 mg sodium.

Remove visible fat from pork and cut into 1-inch slices. Chop rosemary (if using fresh) and press into both sides of sliced pork.

Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add the pork slices and brown 3 minutes per side. Remove to a plate. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the skillet. Add the potatoes and Brussels sprouts. Sauté 3 minutes turning vegetables over to brown all sides. ‘

Lower heat and sprinkle with balsamic vinegar. Stir to coat vegetables with vinegar. Add the chicken broth. Cover with a lid and continue to cook 10 minutes or until potatoes are cooked. Return pork to skillet and cook 2 to 3 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 145 degrees F. Serve on two dinner plates.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 520 calories, 160 calories from fat, 18.3 g fat, 3.4 g saturated fat, 11.3 g monounsaturated fat, 110 mg cholesterol, 46.1 g protein, 44.2 g carbohydrates, 9.2 g dietary fiber, 7.5 g sugars, 530 mg sodium, 2160 mg potassium, 685 mg phosphorus. Choices/Exchanges: 2 starch, 2 vegetables, 5 1/2-lean protein, 1 1/2 fat

Recipe from: “Delicious One-Pot Dishes,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.

Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

