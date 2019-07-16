Here’s a cool idea for a warm summer evening or just a quick sandwich supper.
Tomato and onion are mixed together to make a tangy uncooked relish that captures their refreshing texture and flavor. The relish and roast beef make a tasty, colorful filling for a pita pocket.
Look for large pita bread. I find the whole-wheat bread has more texture and flavor than the plain. If you can only find small pitas, use two per serving.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 6 ounces sliced lean deli roast beef (see note), 1 package whole-wheat pita breads (6-1/2 inches each), 1 bottle dried oregano, 1 bottle/can green or black olives, 1 container fresh diced tomato, 1 container fresh diced onion, 1 bunch cilantro, 1 cucumber, 1 large green bell pepper. Staples: balsamic vinegar, reduced-fat vinaigrette dressing (see note), salt, black peppercorns.
Tomato and Onion Relish Roast Beef Pita Pocket
- 1 cup fresh diced tomato
- 1 tablespoon fresh diced onion
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 3 tablespoons fresh cilantro
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 large whole-wheat pita breads (6-1/2 inches each)
- 6 ounces sliced lean deli roast beef, cut into strips (or roast chicken)
Mix tomato, onion, balsamic vinegar, and cilantro together in a bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste. Toast pita bread in a toaster oven to warm slightly. Do not let it get too crisp. Cut pita breads in half and open pockets. Spoon half the relish into the pockets. Add the roast beef and finish with the remaining relish.
Note: Look for oven-roasted choice top round roast beef, no salt added, that contains (per ounce) 45 calories, 1.7 g fat, 0.75 g saturated fat, 20 mg sodium (example: Boar’s Head brand)
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 360 calories, 62 calories from fat, 6.9 g total fat, 2.6 g saturated fat, 2.5 g monounsaturated fat, 45 mg cholesterol, 410 mg sodium, 47.6 g carbohydrate, 7.2 g dietary fiber, 7 g sugars, 29 g protein. Exchanges: 2-1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat
Greek-Style Salad
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 2 tablespoons reduced-fat vinaigrette dressing (see note)
- 2 cups peeled and sliced cucumber
- 2 cups seeded and sliced green bell pepper
- 10 green or black olives
Mix oregano and vinaigrette dressing in a medium-size salad bowl. Add the cucumber and green bell pepper slices and olives. Toss with dressing.
Note: Look for reduced-fat vinaigrette dressing containing (per tablespoon) 11 calories, 1 g fat, 4 mg sodium
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 77 calories, 28 calories from fat, 3.2 g total fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 1.6 g monounsaturated fat, 1 mg cholesterol, 150 mg sodium, 11.5 g carbohydrate, 4 g dietary fiber, 5.9 g sugars, 2.3 g protein. Exchanges: 2 vegetables, 1/2 fat
Recipe from: “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.