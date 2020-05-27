Cubes of vegetables and roast beef are combined in this colorful, light dinner.
The secret is to cut all of the ingredients into small cubes of about 1/2 inch. This way every bite contains different flavor combinations. Using roast beef from the deli makes this meal a breeze. Be sure to buy low-sodium roast beef. Ask for it to be cut in a 1/2-inch-thick slice. It can easily be cut into cubes.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1/2 pound deli roast beef (1/2-inch-thick slices) (see note), 2 crusty whole grain rolls, 1 small bunch celery, 1 green bell pepper, 1 small bunch carrots, 1 small head romaine lettuce, 1 bunch scallions. Staples: reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing (see note) olive oil.
Roast Beef Chopped Salad
- 1 cup celery sliced into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 cup green bell pepper cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 cup carrots peeled, sliced 1/2-inch pieces
- 6 ounces Deli roast beef, thick sliced, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (see note)
- 2 crusty whole grain rolls (2 ounces each)
- 4 cups romaine lettuce leaves sliced into 1/2-inch pieces
- 3 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing (see note)
- 2 scallions sliced
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
Note: Look for oven-roasted choice roast beef no salt added that contains, per ounce: 45 calories, 1.7 g fat, .75 g saturated fat, 20 mg sodium, such as Boar’s Head. Look for reduced-fat vinaigrette or oil and vinegar dressing containing per tablespoon: 11 calories, 1 g fat, 4 mg sodium.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Prepare all of the salad vegetables using 1/2-inch pieces as a guideline. They should all be about the same size. Cut the sliced roast beef into 1/2-inch cubes.
Place rolls in oven to warm for 5 minutes.
Place celery, green pepper, carrots and lettuce in a medium-size bowl. Add dressing and toss. Add scallion and roast beef and toss again. Remove bread from oven, drizzle with olive oil and serve with the salad.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 407 calories, 128 calories from fat, 14.2 g total fat, 3.6 g saturated fat, 6.7 g monounsaturated fat, 47 mg cholesterol, 425 mg sodium, 44.2 g carbohydrate, 10.2 g dietary fiber, 12.6 g sugars, 28.9 g protein
Exchanges: 2 starch, 2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1-1/2 fat
Recipe from: “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
