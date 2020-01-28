This unusual soufflé tempts you with sautéed vegetables mixed with ricotta cheese and a topping of breadcrumbs. It only takes 20 minutes to make.
Spreading the mixture in a thin layer in a baking dish cuts down the cooking time. The zucchini and carrots are chopped and the mushrooms and onions sliced to give variety of texture.
Using your food processor, you can prepare all of the vegetables in 5 minutes. Use the chopping blade first for the zucchini and carrots. Transfer vegetables to a bowl. Add the basil and chop. Remove to another bowl.
Any variety of vegetables can be substituted in this recipe. Simply make sure they are cooked through before adding the cheese.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 small carton nonfat ricotta cheese, 1 wheat whole wheat baguette, 1 zucchini, 1 carrot, 1 package sliced button mushrooms, 1 package fresh diced onion, 1 bunch basil, 1 container cherry or grape tomatoes. Staples: olive oil, garlic, eggs, plain bread crumbs, salt, black peppercorns.
Ricotta Soufflé
- 1 cup chopped zucchini
- 1 cup chopped carrots
- 2-1/2 cups sliced button mushrooms
- 1/2 cup fresh diced onion
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 3/4 cup chopped fresh basil, divided use
- 1/2 cup plain bread crumbs
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup non-fat ricotta cheese
- 2 whole eggs
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Add zucchini, carrots, mushrooms and onion to an oven proof dish or lasagna dish about 8 by 10 inches. Drizzle oil over vegetables. Cover with plastic wrap and microwave on high 3 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix 1/2 cup basil with bread crumbs and add salt and pepper to taste.
Remove vegetables from microwave. Mix the ricotta cheese and eggs together and add to the vegetables. Spread the vegetables evenly throughout the dish. Sprinkle bread crumb mixture on top. Bake 15 minutes. Sprinkle remaining 1/4 cup chopped basil over the top and serve.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 377 calories, 104 calories from fat, 11.5 g total fat, 2.6 g saturated fat, 5.5. g monounsaturated fat, 262 mg cholesterol, 478 mg sodium, 39.8 g carbohydrate, 11.1 g dietary fiber, 7.4 g sugars, 30.5 g protein. Exchanges: 1 starch, 4 vegetables, 3 lean meat, 1 fat
Tomato Bruschetta
- 1/4 whole wheat baguette (2 slices)
- 1 medium clove garlic
- 1/4 cup cherry or grape tomatoes cut in half and coarsely chop
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Line a baking tray with foil. Place bread on tray and toast in toaster oven or under a broiler until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from oven.
Cut garlic clove in half and rub cut halves over bread. Toss diced tomato and olive oil together. Spoon over bread and serve. Pour any excess oil left from mixing with tomatoes over bread. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 121 calories, 48 calories from fat, 5.3 g total fat, 0.8 g saturated fat, 3.6 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 137 mg sodium, 15.9 g carbohydrate, 1.3 g dietary fiber, 0.6 g sugars, 2.8 g protein. Exchanges: 1 starch, 1 fat
Recipe from: “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
