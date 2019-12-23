Juicy pork tenderloin cut into medallions and sautéed in a rich port wine sauce is a dinner that can be a special holiday time meal or a quick weekday dinner.
Ketchup in the sauce is the secret ingredient. Thick tomato sauce has been used in French cooking for many years. It gives just the right amount of sweet and savory flavor and texture to the port-based sauce.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound pork tenderloin, 1 small bottle port wine, 1 bottle dried thyme, 1 package quick cooking barley, 1/2 pound broccoli rabe Staples: olive oil, fat-free, low-salt chicken broth, ketchup, salt, black peppercorns.
Pork in Port Wine
- 1/2 cup fat-free, low-salt chicken broth
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 3/4 pound pork tenderloin
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup port wine (or sherry)
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
Mix chicken broth and ketchup together and set aside. Remove visible fat from pork and cut into 1-inch slices. Heat olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork and brown 3 minutes. Turn and brown 3 minutes. Add salt and pepper to cooked sides to taste. Lower heat to medium and cook 5 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 160 degrees.
Remove to 2 dinner plates. Add the port to the skillet and bring to a boil, scraping up the brown bits as it boils for about 30 seconds. Add the chicken broth and ketchup and cook about 2 minutes. Sprinkle with thyme. Spoon sauce over pork.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 293 calories, 55 calories from fat, 6.1 g total fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 3 g monounsaturated fat, 108 mg cholesterol, 392 mg sodium, 8.5 g carbohydrate, 0.3 dietary fiber, 0 g sugars, 36.9 g protein. Exchanges: 1/2 carbohydrate, 5 lean meat, 1/2 alcohol
Barley and Broccoli Rabe
- 5-1/2 cups broccoli rabe, stems trimmed (1/2 pound)
- 1-1/2 cups water
- 1/2 cup quick cooking barley
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- Salt freshly ground black pepper
Cut off thick broccoli rabe stems and discard. Cut broccoli rabe into 1-inch pieces. Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Add broccoli and barley. Bring back to a boil, lower heat to medium-high, cover and cook10 minutes. Water will be absorbed. Add olive oil and salt and pepper to taste.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 24 calories, 51 calories from fat, 5.6 g total fat, 0.8 g saturated fat, 3.4 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 41 mg sodium, 42.1 g carbohydrate, 10.9 g dietary fiber, 0.8 sugars, 8.5 g protein. Exchanges: 2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 fat
Recipe from: “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
