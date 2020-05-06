DQF One pot dishes

This is a quick take on a popular Chinese classic. Marinated pork tenderloin and cabbage are wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves and served with bok choy topped with peanuts.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound pork tenderloin, 1 bottle low-sodium soy sauce (see note), 1 package microwave brown rice, 1 bottle sesame oil, 1 container unsalted peanuts, 1 can sliced water chestnuts, 1 small bottle hoisin sauce, 1 small piece fresh ginger, 1 small bok choy, 1 head iceberg lettuce and 1 bag ready-to-eat shredded coleslaw. Staples: minced garlic, salt and black peppercorns.

Mu Shu Pork Wrap with Bok-Choy

  • 3/4 pound pork tenderloin
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon grated or chopped fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce (see note)
  • 1 package microwave brown rice (to make 1-1/2 cups cooked rice)
  • 4 teaspoons sesame oil, divided use
  • 4 cups sliced bok choy or napa cabbage
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted peanuts
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 cups ready-to-eat shredded coleslaw
  • 1/2 cup drained, canned sliced water chestnuts
  • Several large iceberg lettuce leaves
  • 1 tablespoons hoisin sauce

Note: Low-sodium soy sauce, containing per tablespoon: 8 calories, 511 mg sodium

Remove visible fat from pork and cut into strips about 1/4-inch thick. Mix garlic, ginger and soy sauce and together in a bowl, add the pork strips and mix to cover pork with marinade. Set aside to marinate.

Microwave rice according to package instructions, measure 1-1/2 cups and divide between two dinner plates.

Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a wok or skillet until smoking. Add the bok choy. Stir-fry 3 to 4 minutes. Add the peanuts and salt and pepper to taste. Spoon over the rice and use the same wok for the pork.

Heat remaining 2 teaspoons sesame oil in the same wok or skillet until smoking, and add the coleslaw. Stir fry 1 minute. Push coleslaw to the sides of the pan and add the pork, marinade and water chestnuts. Stir-fry 4 minutes in the center of the pan.

Draw in the coleslaw and continue to cook 2 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Carefully remove 6 large lettuce leaves and divide between the 2 plates. Spread hoisin sauce on inside of leaves. Add pork and vegetables. Roll up. Pour any pan juices left over boy-choy and rice.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 570 calories, 170 calories from fat, 19 g fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, 7.8 g monounsaturated fat, 110 mg cholesterol, 47 g protein, 54 g carbohydrates, 9 g dietary fiber, 9 g sugars, 600 mg sodium, 1,445 mg potassium, 680 mg phosphorus

Exchanges/food choices: 3 starch, 2 vegetable, 5 lean protein, 1 fat

Recipe from: “Delicious One-Pot Dishes,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.

Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

