Tender chicken coated with French herbes de Provence and served over a bed of baby spinach salad makes a quick dish.
Herbes de Provence is a mixture of dried herbs that are grown in the South of France. The assortment usually contains marjoram, rosemary, sage, summer savory, thyme and lavender. It can be found in some supermarkets. If difficult to find, use equal amounts of dried sage and thyme for the recipe.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast, 1 bottle herbes de Provence, 1 bottle red wine vinegar, 1 jar Dijon mustard, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat baby spinach leaves, 4 ears fresh corn on the cob. Staples: olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.
Mediterranean Chicken
- 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast
- 4 tablespoons herbes de Provence (see note)
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
For dressing (see note):
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar or balsamic vinegar
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 2 tablespoons water
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
For serving:
- 4 cups ready-to-eat baby spinach leaves (see note)
Note: Make sure your bottle of dried herb is less than 6 months old. Regular spinach can be used if baby leaves are unavailable. To save time, use a reduced-fat vinaigrette instead of making a dressing.
Remove visible fat from chicken breasts and rub with herbes de Provence making sure to coat both sides. Heat olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté 2 minutes. Turn and sauté 2 minutes. Remove from heat, cover with a lid and let sit 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, whisk vinegar and mustard together in a salad bowl. Add olive oil and water and whisk until smooth. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add spinach and toss well. Divide spinach between two dinner plates.
Slice chicken into strips and arrange them in the center of the salad. Spoon pan juices over chicken.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 300 calories, 12 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 6 g monounsaturated fat, 125 mg cholesterol, 41 g protein, 6 g carbohydrates, 4 g dietary fiber, 1 g sugars, 260 mg sodium, 970 mg potassium, 410 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges/food choices: 1 vegetable, 5-1/2 lean protein, 1 fat
Sautéed Fresh Corn
- 4 ears fresh corn on the cob (or 3 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels)
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Remove husk and silk from corn. Slice the kernels off the cob. Heat the olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add the corn. Cover and sauté for 4 to 5 minutes. Remove lid and cook for one to two minutes, shaking the pan until the mixture is practically dry and some of the kernels are starting to brown. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 200 calories, 4 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 2 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 6.2 g protein, 42 g carbohydrates, 4 g dietary fiber, 5 g sugars, 5 mg sodium, 440 mg potassium, 145 mg phosphorus
Exchanges/food choices: 2-1/2 starch, 1/2 fat
Recipe from: “Delicious One-Pot Dishes,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.