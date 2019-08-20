Hot, spicy shrimp with lots of garlic is a popular tapas dish.
By adding some thick country bread and a quick salad, it becomes an entire meal.
Belgium endive, sometimes called chicory, is a small cigar-shaped head of lettuce that is creamy white. It has tightly packed leaves and can be cleaned by wiping the outer leaves with a damp paper towel. The leaves will turn brown if soaked in water.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound peeled shrimp, 1 loaf country whole grain bread, 1 bottle crushed red pepper, 1 jar/can pimentos, 1 can great northern beans, 1 small bunch parsley (optional), 2 medium Belgium endive lettuce. Staples: olive oil, minced garlic, salt, black peppercorns.
Hot Pepper Shrimp
- 2 large slices country whole grain bread
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- Pinch crushed red pepper flakes OR hot pepper sauce
- 3/4 pound peeled shrimp (see notes)
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (optional)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Toast bread and place on 2 dinner plates. Heat a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add olive oil and red pepper flakes.
When oil is hot, add shrimp and garlic. Toss shrimp in oil for 2 to 3 minutes or until shrimp are no longer translucent. Remove from heat and spoon over bread including pan juices. Sprinkle with parsley (optional) and salt and pepper to taste.
Makes 2 servings.
Note: Buy frozen peeled shrimp and keep it on hand for quick dinners.
Nutrition information per serving: 299 calories, 78 calories from fat, 8.7 g total fat, 1.4 g saturated fat, 3.9 g monounsaturated fat, 258 mg cholesterol, 365 mg sodium, 15.1 g carbohydrate, 2.3 g dietary fiber, 1.8 g sugars, 38.5 g protein. Exchanges: 1 starch, 5 lean meat
Pimento Endive Salad
- 2 medium Belgium endive lettuce, sliced (about 2 cups) (see note)
- 1/2 cup drained canned pimento peppers
- 1 cup rinsed and drained Great Northern beans
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Wipe endive with a damp paper towel. Cut off about 1/2-inch from the bottom or flat end and discard. Cut endive into 1/2-inch slices and place in small salad bowl.
Cut pimentos into 1-inch strips and add to bowl along with the beans. Drizzle with olive oil and add salt and pepper to taste. Toss well. Serve with the shrimp.
Makes 2 servings.
Note: Any type of lettuce can be used for the salad.
Nutrition information per serving: 229 calories, 68 calories from fat, 7.6 g total fat, 1.1 g saturated fat, 5 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 16 mg sodium, 31.5 g carbohydrate, 8.3 g dietary fiber, 1.9 g sugars, 10.8 g protein. Exchanges: 1-1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1 fat
Recipe from: “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.