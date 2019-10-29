This meal is a take on an American favorite, spicy chicken wings with celery and blue cheese dressing. A spicy, honey sauce coats meaty, and flavorful boneless, skinless chicken thighs.

Low-fat and low-sodium blue cheese dressing is available in many supermarkets. Look for one with the nutritional value listed below.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, 1 bottle honey, 1 bottle prepared horseradish, 1 loaf whole wheat bread, 1 bottle reduced-fat creamy, yogurt blue cheese dressing (see note), fresh celery sticks. Staples: distilled white vinegar.

Honey-Spiced Mock Chicken Wings

  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 2 teaspoons prepared horseradish
  • 1/2 tablespoon distilled white vinegar
  • 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs (see note)
  • 2 slices whole wheat bread (1 ounce each)

Note: Boneless, skinless chicken tenderloins can be used instead of chicken thighs.

Heat broiler and line a baking tray with foil. Mix honey, horseradish and vinegar together in a bowl. Place chicken on baking sheet and spread half the honey mixture on the chicken. Broil 5 inches from heat for 5 minutes. Turn and broil 5 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees F.

Divide chicken between 2 dinner plates and spoon remaining sauce over chicken. Serve bread on the side.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 372 calories, 67 calories from fat, 7.5 g total fat, 1.9 g saturated fat, 2.5 g monounsaturated fat, 138 mg cholesterol, 293 mg sodium, 38.1 g carbohydrate, 2.1 g dietary fiber, 27.8 g sugars, 38.1 g protein. Exchanges: 1 starch, 1-1/2 carbohydrate, 4 lean meat

Celery with Blue Cheese Dressing

  • 4 cups fresh celery sticks
  • 4 tablespoons reduced-fat, creamy yogurt blue cheese dressing (see note)

Note: Look for a blue cheese creamy yogurt dressing that has (for a 2 tablespoon serving) 50 calories, 1.5 g saturated fat and 140 mg sodium. A reduced-fat vinaigrette dressing can be used instead of the blue cheese dressing.

Divide celery between two plates and drizzle dressing over the celery.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 82 calories, 44 calories from fat, 4.8 g total fat, 0.2 g saturated fat, 0.1 g monounsaturated fat, 10 mg cholesterol, 302 mg sodium, 7 g carbohydrate, 3.2 g dietary fiber, 4.7 g sugars, 2.4 g protein. Exchanges: 1 vegetable, 1 fat

Recipe from: “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.

Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

