Add a savory, sweet flavor to salmon with this honey-soy glaze. Roasting in the oven intensifies the flavor of the ingredients but takes much longer than sauteing. Pan roasting is a great compromise. The salmon fillet is sautéed and then roasted in a covered skillet for 7 to 8 minutes for a 3/4-inch fillet.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound wild caught salmon fillet, 1 small bottle low-salt soy sauce, 1 small jar honey, 1 box 10-minute brown rice, 1/2 pound asparagus. Staples: olive oil spray, olive oil, salt, black peppercorns.
Honey Soy Glazed Salmon
- 3/4 pound wild caught salmon fillet
- Olive oil spray
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon low-salt soy sauce
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Rinse salmon and pat dry with a paper towel. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Brown salmon 2 minutes, turn and brown 1 minute. Salt and pepper the cooked sides.
Lower heat to low, cover and let cook 7 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat. Mix honey and soy sauce together. Pour over the salmon, re-cover and let sit 1 minute.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 303 calories, 105 calories from fat, 11.6 g total fat, 1.9 g saturated fat, 4.6 g monounsaturated fat, 96 mg cholesterol, 366 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrate, 0.1 g dietary fiber, 8.8 g sugars, 38.9 g protein. Exchanges: 1 carbohydrate, 5 lean meat, 1/2 fat
Asparagus Rice
- 1/2 pound asparagus (cut into 1-inch pieces about 2 cups)
- 1 cup 10-minute brown rice (to make 1-1/2 cups cooked rice)
- 2 cups water
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Wash asparagus and cut off hard ends and discard. Cut into 1-inch pieces. Add water to a saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Add rice and asparagus. Cover with a lid and boil 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Let sit 5 minutes. Toss with olive oil and salt and pepper to taste.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 241 calories, 77 calories from fat, 8.5 total fat, 1.3 g saturated fat, 5.4 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 13mg sodium, 40.1 g carbohydrate, 4.8 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugars, 6.1 g protein. Exchanges: 2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1-1/2 fat
Recipe from: “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.