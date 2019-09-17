Add a savory, sweet flavor to salmon with this honey-soy glaze. Roasting in the oven intensifies the flavor of the ingredients but takes much longer than sauteing. Pan roasting is a great compromise. The salmon fillet is sautéed and then roasted in a covered skillet for 7 to 8 minutes for a 3/4-inch fillet.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound wild caught salmon fillet, 1 small bottle low-salt soy sauce, 1 small jar honey, 1 box 10-minute brown rice, 1/2 pound asparagus. Staples: olive oil spray, olive oil, salt, black peppercorns.

Honey Soy Glazed Salmon

  • 3/4 pound wild caught salmon fillet
  • Olive oil spray
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon low-salt soy sauce
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Rinse salmon and pat dry with a paper towel. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Brown salmon 2 minutes, turn and brown 1 minute. Salt and pepper the cooked sides.

Lower heat to low, cover and let cook 7 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat. Mix honey and soy sauce together. Pour over the salmon, re-cover and let sit 1 minute.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 303 calories, 105 calories from fat, 11.6 g total fat, 1.9 g saturated fat, 4.6 g monounsaturated fat, 96 mg cholesterol, 366 mg sodium, 12 g carbohydrate, 0.1 g dietary fiber, 8.8 g sugars, 38.9 g protein. Exchanges: 1 carbohydrate, 5 lean meat, 1/2 fat

Asparagus Rice

  • 1/2 pound asparagus (cut into 1-inch pieces about 2 cups)
  • 1 cup 10-minute brown rice (to make 1-1/2 cups cooked rice)
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Wash asparagus and cut off hard ends and discard. Cut into 1-inch pieces. Add water to a saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Add rice and asparagus. Cover with a lid and boil 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Let sit 5 minutes. Toss with olive oil and salt and pepper to taste.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 241 calories, 77 calories from fat, 8.5 total fat, 1.3 g saturated fat, 5.4 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 13mg sodium, 40.1 g carbohydrate, 4.8 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugars, 6.1 g protein. Exchanges: 2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1-1/2 fat

Recipe from: “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.

Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

