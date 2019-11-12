This dish is from the Asturias region of northern Spain, located on the northern coast of the Iberian Peninsula, which is famous for its hard cider.
Hard cider is usually available in the autumn in many supermarkets. Apple juice can be used instead.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound halibut, 1 bottle hard cider or apple juice, 1 box 10-minute brown rice, 1 small package saffron, 2 medium tomatoes, 1 small bunch parsley. Staples: flour, olive oil, minced garlic, salt, black peppercorns.
Halibut in Cider
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 3/4 pound halibut
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 2 medium tomatoes, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 2 cups)
- 1 cup hard cider
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
Place flour on a plate and roll halibut in the flour making sure all sides are coated. Heat olive oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add halibut and brown 2 minutes, turn and brown second side 2 minutes. Remove to a plate. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Add garlic, tomatoes and cider to the skillet. Simmer 5 minutes. Return fish to skillet and cook in sauce 4 minutes. To serve spoon Saffron Rice onto a dinner plate and place halibut on top. Spoon sauce over fish and sprinkle with parsley.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 360 calories, 81 calories from fat, 9 g total fat, 1.3 g saturated fat, 4.6 g monounsaturated fat, 54 mg cholesterol, 108 mg sodium, 23.2 g carbohydrate, 2.8 g dietary fiber, 4.9 g sugars, 38.7 g protein. Exchanges: 1-1/2 carbohydrate, 5 lean meat, 1/2 fat
Saffron Rice
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1 cup 10-minute brown rice (to make 1-1/2 cups cooked rice)
- 2 cups water
- 1/8 teaspoon saffron (see note)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Note: Bijol or turmeric can be used instead of saffron for the rice.
Heat olive oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add rice and toss 1 minute. Add water and saffron. Bring to a simmer and cover. Simmer 10 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve with halibut.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 170 calories, 34 calories from fat, 3.8 g total fat, 0.6 g saturated fat, 2.1. g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 10 mg sodium, 34 g carbohydrate, 2 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugars, 3 g protein. Exchanges: 2 starch, 1/2 fat
Recipe from: “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.