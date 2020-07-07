DQF One pot dishes

Mild, tangy Adobo is one of the national dishes of the Philippines. The meat is cooked slowly in a vinegar sauce over low heat. It usually takes hours to stew. This is a shortened version using pork tenderloin. It has the flavors without the hours of cooking.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound pork tenderloin, 1 bottle distilled white vinegar, 1 bottle low-sodium soy sauce (see note), 1 small bottle honey, 1 package microwaveable brown rice, 1 red bell pepper and 1 bunch scallions. Staples: olive oil, onion, minced garlic, salt and black peppercorns.

Filipino Pork Adobo

  • 3/4 pound pork tenderloin, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1/2 cup sliced onion
  • 2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
  • 1-1/2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce (see note)
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 cup sliced red bell pepper
  • 1 package microwave brown rice (to make 1-1/2 cups rice)
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 scallion, sliced

Note: Look for low-sodium soy sauce, containing per tablespoon: 8 calories, 511 mg sodium

Remove visible fat from pork and cut into 1/2-inch pieces. Heat oil in a small saucepan and brown the pork on all sides, about 5 minutes. (Use a small saucepan so the sauce will cover the pork.) Add onion, vinegar, soy sauce, honey, garlic and red bell pepper. Bring to a simmer, do not boil, and cook covered 10 minutes.

Meanwhile make the microwaved rice. Cook rice according to package instructions. Measure 1-1/2 cups and set aside the remaining rice for another dinner.

Divide rice between two dinner plates and spoon the adobo on top and sprinkle with scallions.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 500 calories, 90 calories from fat, 10 g fat, 2.1 g saturated fat, 5.1 g monounsaturated fat, 110 mg cholesterol, 42 g protein, 60 g carbohydrates, 5 g dietary fiber, 21 g sugars, 590 mg sodium, 985 mg potassium, 595 mg phosphorus

Exchanges: 2-1/2 starch, 1 other carbohydrate, 1 vegetable, 4-1/2 protein

Recipe from: “Delicious One-Pot Dishes,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.

Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

Tags

Load comments