This soup supper is made to order for a busy weeknight. Most people think a soup has to cook for hours for it to be good. I love soup suppers and decided to create this tomato-based, mushroom and sausage soup that takes only 20 minutes to make.

Onion garlic crostini or “little toasts” makes a great accompaniment for this dinner.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 1 package low-fat turkey sausage (see note), 1 bottle fat-free, low-salt, pasta sauce (see note), 1 can cannellini beans (see note), 1 loaf multi grain, country bread (see note), 1 pound sliced button mushrooms, 1 container fresh diced red onion. Staples: olive oil, olive oil spray, minced garlic, sugar, fat-free, low-salt chicken broth.

Country Mushroom and Sausage Soup

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 pound sliced button mushrooms
  • 1 4-ounce low-fat turkey sausage, sliced (see note)
  • 1 cup fat-free, low-salt, pasta sauce (see note)
  • 1 cup rinsed and drained cannellini beans (see note)
  • 1 cup fat-free, low-salt chicken broth
  • 1 cup water

Note: Navy beans or red kidney beans can be used instead of cannellini beans. Look for turkey sausage containing (per ounce) 44 calories, 2.2 g fat, 0.6 g saturated fat, 168 mg sodium, such as Jennie-O Turkey Store brand. Look for pasta sauce containing (per 1/2 cup) 112 calories, 3.5 g fat, 17.7 g carbohydrate, 39 mg sodium.

Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and sausage and sauté 2 minutes, stirring to brown sausage. Add the pasta sauce beans, broth and water. Bring to a simmer, cover with a lid and simmer 15 minutes.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 447 calories, 125 calories from fat, 13.8 g total fat, 2.9 g saturated fat, 5.6 g monounsaturated fat, 45 mg cholesterol, 676 mg sodium, 53.6 g carbohydrate, 12.1 g dietary fiber, 11.7 g sugars, 31.3 g protein. Exchanges: 2-1/2 starch, 2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat

Onion Garlic Crostini

  • 1 cup fresh diced red onion
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • Olive oil spray
  • 2 large slices multi grain, country bread (or any whole-grain bread)

Microwave method: Place onion and garlic in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high 2 minutes. Remove and stir in olive oil and sugar.

Stovetop method: Heat a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat and add olive oil. Add onions and garlic and sauté without burning 10 minutes. Add sugar and sauté another 5 minutes.

Spray bread with olive oil spray and toast in toaster oven or under broiler until golden, about 1 minute. Spoon onion mixture over bread and serve with soup.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 138 calories, 44 calories from fat, 4.9 g total fat, 0.8 g saturated fat, 2.9 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 115 mg sodium, 20.1 g carbohydrate, 3 g dietary fiber, 6.2 g sugars, 4.3 g protein. Exchanges: 1 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fat

Recipe from: “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.

Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

