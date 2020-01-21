Thinking of Chinese food with the Chinese New Year coming up, here is a quick one pot meal.
The total cooking time for this dinner is 7 minutes. Add 10 minutes preparation time and the meal can be ready in under 20 minutes.
For easy stir-frying, place all of the prepared ingredients on a cutting board or plate in order of use. You won’t have to look at the recipe once you start to cook. Make sure your wok is very hot before adding the ingredients.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound peeled shrimp, 1 bottle low-sodium soy sauce, 1 small bottle sherry, 1 bottle sesame oil, 1 package sliced almonds,1 bottle ground ginger, 1 package fresh sliced or shredded cabbage, 1 container fresh diced cucumber, 1 package fresh bean sprouts, 1 bunch scallions. Staples: honey, minced garlic.
Braised Chinese Shrimp
- 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons sherry
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 3/4 pound peeled shrimp
- 1-1/2 tablespoons sesame oil, divided use
- 3 cups fresh sliced cabbage
- 2 cups fresh diced cucumber
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 3 cups fresh bean sprouts
- 2 teaspoons ground ginger
- 4 scallions, sliced (about 2/3 cup)
- 2 tablespoons sliced almonds
Mix the soy sauce sherry and honey together, add shrimp and set aside.
Heat 1/2 tablespoon sesame oil in a wok or skillet over high heat until smoking. Add the cabbage, cucumber, garlic, bean sprouts and ginger and stir-fry 1 minute. Remove shrimp from sauce reserving sauce. Add to the work. Stir-fry 3 minutes, turning shrimp over once or twice. Shrimp will turn pink.
Spoon shrimp and vegetables onto a plate. Add sauce to wok and boil to reduce by half, about 2 to 3 minutes. Pour sauce over shrimp and vegetables. Sprinkle scallions on top and the sliced almonds over the scallions.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 524 calories, 166 calories from fat, 18.5 g total fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 7.5 g monounsaturated fat, 258 mg cholesterol, 562 mg sodium, 46.5 g carbohydrate, 8.5 g dietary fiber, 30.2 g sugars, 44.9 g protein. Exchanges: 1 carbohydrate, 5 vegetable, 5 lean meat, 2 fat
Recipe from: “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
