Serve this one-pot meal straight from the pan. The ancient method of cooking fish in a clay pot protects the food from intense heat. For this recipe, you can use a heavy-bottomed casserole that can go from stove-top to oven. Failing that, use a medium-size skillet that has an oven-proof handle.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound red snapper fillet, 1 piece Parmesan cheese, 1 pound red potatoes, 1 leek, 1 package arugula and 1 bunch fresh dill. Staples: olive oil, minced garlic, fat-free low-sodium chicken broth (see note), salt and black peppercorns.
Baked Snapper, Potatoes and Leeks
- 1 pound red potatoes
- 1 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth (see note)
- 1 cup sliced leeks (see note)
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 2 cups arugula, washed
- 3/4 pound red snapper fillet (see note)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 cup snipped fresh dill
Note: Other types of snapper, sole or flounder may be used instead of red snapper. A quick way to clean leeks is to trim ragged green ends and root. Slice leek in half lengthwise and in half again lengthwise. Wash carefully under cold running water. Look for fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, containing per cup: 20 calories, 0 g fat, 150 mg sodium
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Wash potatoes, do not peel, and thinly slice, about 1/4 inch thick. Place in stove-to-oven casserole with broth, leeks and garlic. Bring to a simmer and cook 10 minutes. Potatoes will be cooked and most of the liquid evaporated. When potatoes are cooked, place arugula over the potatoes. Place the fish fillets on top of the arugula. Drizzle with olive oil. Bake in preheated oven 15 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste, Parmesan cheese and dill. Serve from the pan on to two dinner plates.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 480 calories, 120 calories from fat, 13 g fat, 3.3 g saturated fat, 6.2 g monounsaturated fat, 70 mg cholesterol, 47 g protein, 46 g carbohydrates, 5 g dietary fiber, 5 g sugars, 540 mg sodium, 2085 mg potassium, 650 mg phosphorus
Exchanges/food choices: 2 starch, 2 vegetable, 5-1/2 lean protein, 1/2 fat
Recipe from: “Delicious One-Pot Dishes,” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.