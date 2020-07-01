Cooked white meat chicken breast, plump blueberries and red bell pepper make this a colorful and patriotic dish.

The dressing lightly coats the salad. It’s made with mayonnaise mixed with prepared horseradish, adding a tangy boost to the salad.

SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast cutlets (1/2-inch thick), 1 loaf whole grain bread, 1carton nonfat, plain yogurt, 1 bottle prepared horseradish, 1 container blueberries, 1 red bell pepper, 1 bunch scallions, 1 head iceberg lettuce, 1 large tomato and 1 cucumber. Staples: olive oil spray, reduced-fat mayonnaise, reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing, salt and black peppercorns.

All-American Chicken Salad Supper

  • Olive oil spray
  • 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast cutlets (1/2-inch thick)
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 slices whole grain bread
  • 1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup nonfat, plain yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish
  • 1 cup blueberries (or berries of your choice)
  • 1 cup red bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1/2 cup sliced scallions (see note)
  • 2 large wedges iceberg lettuce
  • 1 large tomato, sliced
  • 1/2 cucumber, peeled and sliced
  • 3 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing

Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add the chicken and sauté 5 minutes, turn and sauté 3 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Remove to a cutting board and slice into strips about 1/2-inches by 1-inch. Toast bread and spray with olive oil spray. Set aside.

In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, yogurt and horseradish. Stir chicken, blueberries, red pepper and scallions into the dressing. Add salt and pepper to taste. Toss well. Place a slice of bread on each plate and spoon salad on top of toast.

Place 1 lettuce wedge on each plate. Alternate the tomato and cucumber slices next to the lettuce. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste and drizzle with reduced-fat salad dressing.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 530 calories, 20 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 6 g monounsaturated fat, 130 mg cholesterol, 47 g protein, 41 g carbohydrates, 9 g dietary fiber, 21 g sugars, 470 mg sodium, 1,480 mg potassium, 545 mg phosphorus

Exchanges: 1 starch, 1 fruit, 2 vegetable, 5-1/2 lean protein, 2 fat

Recipe from: “Quick & Easy Chicken: Diabetes-Friendly Recipes Everyone Will Love” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission; reprinted with permission.

Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.

Tags

Load comments