Cooked white meat chicken breast, plump blueberries and red bell pepper make this a colorful and patriotic dish.
The dressing lightly coats the salad. It’s made with mayonnaise mixed with prepared horseradish, adding a tangy boost to the salad.
SHOPPING LIST: To buy: 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast cutlets (1/2-inch thick), 1 loaf whole grain bread, 1carton nonfat, plain yogurt, 1 bottle prepared horseradish, 1 container blueberries, 1 red bell pepper, 1 bunch scallions, 1 head iceberg lettuce, 1 large tomato and 1 cucumber. Staples: olive oil spray, reduced-fat mayonnaise, reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing, salt and black peppercorns.
All-American Chicken Salad Supper
- Olive oil spray
- 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast cutlets (1/2-inch thick)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 slices whole grain bread
- 1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup nonfat, plain yogurt
- 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish
- 1 cup blueberries (or berries of your choice)
- 1 cup red bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1/2 cup sliced scallions (see note)
- 2 large wedges iceberg lettuce
- 1 large tomato, sliced
- 1/2 cucumber, peeled and sliced
- 3 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add the chicken and sauté 5 minutes, turn and sauté 3 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 165 degrees. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Remove to a cutting board and slice into strips about 1/2-inches by 1-inch. Toast bread and spray with olive oil spray. Set aside.
In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, yogurt and horseradish. Stir chicken, blueberries, red pepper and scallions into the dressing. Add salt and pepper to taste. Toss well. Place a slice of bread on each plate and spoon salad on top of toast.
Place 1 lettuce wedge on each plate. Alternate the tomato and cucumber slices next to the lettuce. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste and drizzle with reduced-fat salad dressing.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 530 calories, 20 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 6 g monounsaturated fat, 130 mg cholesterol, 47 g protein, 41 g carbohydrates, 9 g dietary fiber, 21 g sugars, 470 mg sodium, 1,480 mg potassium, 545 mg phosphorus
Exchanges: 1 starch, 1 fruit, 2 vegetable, 5-1/2 lean protein, 2 fat
Recipe from: “Quick & Easy Chicken: Diabetes-Friendly Recipes Everyone Will Love” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission; reprinted with permission.
Diabetes Quick Fix is a Tribune News Service column from Linda Gassenheimer. She is the author of “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer. Email: linda@dinnerinminutes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.