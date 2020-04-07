Deviled eggs are an Easter menu must-have and a snap to customize by adding different flavors to a base of egg yolks.

Try Dill Mustard, Southwest, Smoky, Avocado, Tarragon Caper and Buffalo Ranch, among others. The sky is the limit!

Dill Mustard Deviled Eggs

Preparation time: 10 minutes

  • 6 hard­cooked eggs, peeled
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 teaspoon dill weed
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon parsley flakes
  • 1/4 teaspoon Lawry’s® Seasoned Salt
  • 1 small dill pickle, thinly sliced

Slice eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in small bowl. Mash yolks with fork or potato masher.

Stir in mayonnaise, dill weed, mustard, parsley and seasoned salt until smooth and creamy. Spoon or pipe yolk mixture into egg white halves. Top each with a pickle slice.

Refrigerate 1 hour or until ready to serve.

Makes 6 (2 half) servings.

Southwest Deviled Eggs

Preparation time: 10 minutes

  • 6 hard­cooked eggs, peeled
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon Lawry’s® Seasoned Salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions

Slice eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in small bowl. Mash yolks with fork or potato masher.

Stir in mayonnaise, mustard, seasoned salt, chili powder, cumin and ground red pepper until smooth and creamy. Spoon or pipe yolk mixture into egg white halves. Sprinkle with green onions.

Refrigerate 1 hour or until ready to serve.

Makes 6 (2 half) servings.

Smoky Deviled Eggs

Preparation time: 10 minutes

  • 6 hard­cooked eggs, peeled
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon Lawry’s® Seasoned Salt
  • 2 slices bacon, crisply cooked and crumbled

Slice eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks037E> place in small bowl. Mash yolks with fork or potato masher.

Stir in mayonnaise, mustard, smoked paprika and seasoned salt until smooth and creamy. Spoon or pipe yolk mixture into egg white halves. Sprinkle with crumbled bacon.

Refrigerate 1 hour or until ready to serve.

Makes 6 (2 half) servings.

Avocado Chipotle Deviled Eggs

Preparation time: 10 minutes

  • 6 hard­cooked eggs, peeled
  • 1/4 cup mashed avocado
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon chipotle chili pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon Lawry’s® Seasoned Salt
  • 12 pickled jalapeño pepper slices

Slice eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in small bowl. Mash yolks with fork or potato masher.

Stir in avocado, lime juice, mayonnaise, mustard, chipotle chili pepper and seasoned salt until smooth and creamy. Spoon or pipe yolk mixture into egg white halves. Top each with a pickled jalapeño pepper slice.

Refrigerate 1 hour or until ready to serve.

Makes 6 (2 half) servings.

Tarragon and Caper Deviled Eggs

Preparation time: 10 minutes

  • 6 hard­cooked eggs, peeled
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon drained capers, minced
  • 1 teaspoon gourmet tarragon
  • 1/4 teaspoon gourmet ground mustard

Slice eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in small bowl. Mash yolks with fork or potato masher.

Stir in mayonnaise, capers, tarragon and mustard until smooth and creamy. Spoon or pipe yolk mixture into egg white halves.

Refrigerate 1 hour or until ready to serve.

Makes 6 (2 half) servings.

Buffalo Ranch Deviled Eggs

Preparation time: 10 minutes

  • 6 hard­cooked eggs, peeled
  • 3 tablespoons ranch dressing
  • 1 tablespoon hot sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon Lawry’s® Seasoned Salt
  • 2 tablespoons thinly sliced celery

Slice eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks037E> place in small bowl. Mash yolks with fork or potato masher.

Stir in ranch dressing, hot sauce, mustard, paprika and seasoned salt until smooth and creamy. Spoon or pipe yolk mixture into egg white halves. Top with celery slices.

Refrigerate 1 hour or until ready to serve.

Makes 6 (2 half) servings.

Recipes from: McCormick

